Man hit on head from behind and robbed of cash in Jaywick

Police are appealing for information Archant

A man was hit on the head from behind and robbed of a large amount of cash in Jaywick near Clacton yesterday morning.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The victim was approached as he walked along the alleyway between Swift Avenue and Morris Avenue at around 10.10am on Wednesday, December 21.

The man was struck on the head from behind and when he was on the floor the suspects removed a large amount of cash from his pocket.

The suspects are described as two white men.

One of them is believed to be around 6ft tall, of slim build and was wearing a blue hooded top.

Essex Police would like to appeal for anyone with information or was witness to the incident to contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.