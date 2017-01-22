Man in 30s dies during crash in Starston

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Photograph Simon Parker Archant

A man last night died when his car came off a village road and overturned.

The crash happened at about 9.30pm yesterday on The Street (B1134) at Starston, located near Harleston on the Norfolk/Suffolk border.

Police said a silver Peugeot 206 was travelling towards Pulham St Mary when it left the roadside and overturned.

The driver, a man in his 30s, died as a result of the collision.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and re-opened at 5.30am.

Norfolk Constabulary is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman for the force, which has a combined roads policing unit with Suffolk Constabulary, said: “Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning the driving manner of the vehicle prior to the collision.”

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Wymondham by dialling 101.