Man in 30s has died after A12 lorry crash at Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow Archant

The A12 remained closed in the southbound direction today after a lorry crashed off a bridge, killing the driver, yesterday.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

The lorry fell off a bridge above the A12 at Witham, with the driver, a man in his 30s pronounced dead shortly afterwards by the ambulance service. Essex Police said the next of kin have been informed.

A car also crashed and caught on fire on the A120 near Braintree at around 5am today (February 9), which is on the diversion route around the closed A12. This incident has now been cleared.

Severe congestion across the surrounding area, the A120 and around Colchester is being reported, as people avoid the A12.

The A12 crash happened at around 3.40pm on Wednesday at Coleman’s Bridge at Witham, on the B1389.

The A12 is closed on the southbound carriageway between the junction for Marks Tey (junction 25) and the Boreham Interchange (junction 19).

The B1389 between Little Braxted Lane and Eastways junctions is also closed in both directions.

The A12 is expected to be closed until lunchtime today at the least.

Highways England has confirmed that the planned maintenance roadworks on the A120 from Marks Tey to the Earls Colne/Coggeshall turn off at the B1024 have been cancelled to help with traffic diversions.

A multi-agency recovery operation is ongoing, due to the nature of the load carried by the lorry.

Officers are investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision and are appealing for anyone who saw what may have happened who has not already contacted police to get in touch.

Essex Fire Service confirmed they are still on the scene this morning.

A spokesman for the The East of England Ambulance Service said: “We dispatched an ambulance crew which was on scene in six minutes and was very quickly followed by an ambulance officer, rapid response vehicle, air ambulance from the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust (EHAAT), and the hazardous area response team (HART).

“Sadly a man, believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are with the friends and family involved.”