Man in 40s airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Newmarket

East Anglian Air Ambulance

A pedestrian suffered “multiple serious injuries” during a collision with a car today.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were sent to Newmarket around 2.50pm to reports of a crash.

A pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridgeshire with serious injuries.

A spokesman for the East Anglian Air Ambulance said: “A pedestrian in his forties was hurt in a collision with a car, suffering multiple serious injuries.

“Dr David Potter and CCP Tim Daniels gave the patient a full assessment and administered a general anaesthetic, putting measures in to protect his brain.

“They then transferred him to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in the helicopter providing high levels of monitoring throughout the journey.”