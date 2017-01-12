Man in 40s seriously hurt during crash between two lorries on A14 near Newmarket

File picture of traffic on the A14 in west Suffolk.

A man involved in a collision between two lorries was rushed to hospital with “very serious” injuries this morning.

The driver, aged in his 40s, was trapped in his lorry cab following the crash on the A14 eastbound at Exning, near the Newmarket services, at 6.20am.

After being rescued from his vehicle by firefighters, the man was taken by land ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridgeshire in a serious but stable condition.

The other lorry driver was not thought to have been injured.

A number of emergency services attended the scene, including: an ambulance, an ambulance officer, the hazardous area response team and the critical care team from Magpas Air Ambulance.

Four fire crews, two from Cambridge and one each from Burwell and Newmarket, were also dispatched, along with Suffolk and Cambridgeshire police.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary said the crash was being treated as serious as it was thought one lorry drivers had sustained internal injuries.

Both lorries were heavily laden, the police spokeswoman added.

At 7.29am doctor Lee Soomaroo and paramedic Alex Pearce from Magpas, the emergency medical charity, arrived at the scene in a rapid response vehicle.

A spokesman for the charity said: “The Magpas medical team assessed the man who had sustained serious abdominal injuries.

“They provided the patient with advanced pain relief and assisted in extricating him from the vehicle.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said the man sustained “very serious leg injuries”.

“After treatment at the scene he was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by land ambulance, with the critical care team from Magpas also providing enhanced care en-route,” the spokesman added.

“The service sends him its best wishes for a full recovery.”