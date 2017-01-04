Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Man in 70s attacked in his Bury St Edmunds home as gang of four robbers pinned him down and ransacked his house

15:46 04 January 2017

Police stock image Suffolk

Police stock image Suffolk

The viciousness of a robbery inflicted on a Bury St Edmunds resident in his late 70s has shocked a detective inspector who says the crime is unlike any encountered recently in Suffolk.

Comment

The victim, who lives alone, answered his front door at around 5pm on Tuesday to find a group of men claiming to be from the water board asking to come in.

After he challenged them for identification, the quartet barged past him. One of the men held him down while the others ransacked the Mitchell Avenue house. The resident managed to get away and raise the alarm but his home was ransacked before the offenders fled.

“I’m really shocked by this,” said Detective Inspector Andrew Smethurst from Suffolk Constabulary. “You very rarely get incidents like this. I don’t know why they’ve targeted this person, if indeed he’s been targeted. It’s a completely vicious attack. They’ve clearly got no regard for individuals’ frailties and age. They’re people that need to be caught.”

The four men were described as white and possibly in their 20s. More detection work was underway yesterday but the four men were all described as wearing dark scarves partially over their faces and dark hats. One was believed to have worn a green flat cap.

“Anyone that knows anything really owes it to the public and the community to come forward with any information,” said Det Insp Smethurst. “These people don’t belong in society and this kind of attack is disgusting.”

He said the victim had done everything correctly and had initially refused to let the men into his home before he was overpowered.

While the resident was held down by one of the men, the remaining trio ransacked his house, leaving it in a “terrible mess”, according to the detective inspector, with cupboard doors ripped off their hinges

“It’s a massively unnecessary level of search and damage caused within the house,” he said. “We’re still working on what’s been stolen.”

It still was not clear yesterday whether the four men left on foot or in a nearby vehicle.

The victim has been supported by his family and was due to be formally interviewed by detectives yesterday afternoon. He was unharmed but very shaken by the whole event.

“This is really isolated,” added Det Insp Smethurst. “It’s the first we’ve had like this for quite some time. It’s quite different to anything else we’ve had.”

Detectives are hopeful that as it was busy at the time of the attack passers-by and neighbours may have seen the men leaving and could provide more clues to their identity.

Anyone with information should call Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting crime number 10469/17.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Keywords: Suffolk Police

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Corrie McKeague’s mother on ITV show This Morning

8 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell
Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, will be on This Morning on January 4 talking about why she believes her son is still alive.

The mother of a RAF serviceman who went missing in Bury St Edmunds in September appeared on a national television show today.

Updated: Man’s lucky escape after car crashes into his home in Honeysuckle Way, Witham

10 minutes ago
Robert Borgman surveys the damage to his home in Honeysuckle Way, Witham. Photo: Archant

A man said it was fortunate he was out of his home after a car ploughed into his living room last night.

Millions needed from developers to tackle Bury St Edmunds traffic

32 minutes ago Mariam Ghaemi
1,250 homes are planned Rougham Hill in Bury St Edmunds

More than £7million could be needed to tackle traffic pinch-points in Bury St Edmunds that will be under pressure due to extra housing, it has emerged.

Man in late teens airlifted to hospital following two vehicle crash near Aldeburgh

37 minutes ago Tom Potter
East Anglian Air Ambulance

A man was flown to hospital by air ambulance following a crash between Aldeburgh and Friston this morning.

Opinion: Commuters need to pay for their ghastly journeys to work, writes Paul Geater

10:00
Liverpool street station at rush hour

I cannot imagine how miserable life must be as a commuter – especially someone travelling four or five times a week to London, writes Paul Geater.

Delight as St Michael’s pre-school in Brantham receives glowing Ofsted report

10:00 Emily Townsend
St Michael's Pre-School , Brantham, celebraiting outstanding ofsted result.

Babies, toddlers and staff at a Suffolk nursery are celebrating today after receiving a glowing Ofsted report.

Abellio denies train staff ordered to issue three penalty fines a day

09:26 Annabelle Dickson
An Abellio Greater Anglia train Picture: James Bass

Abellio Greater Anglia has denied it orders staff to issue three fines a day after the accusation appeared in a national newspaper.

Most read

Video: Flood drama along coast as storm surge hits East Anglia

Big waves crash on the beach in Felistowe.

Icy road warning after police and fire crews attend crashes across Suffolk

The crash scene in Blundeston. Photo: @PCEdwardFrazer.

Corrie McKeague’s mother on ITV show This Morning

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, will be on This Morning on January 4 talking about why she believes her son is still alive.

Updated: Man in 70s attacked in his Bury St Edmunds home as gang of four robbers pinned him down and ransacked his house

Police stock image Suffolk

Man in late teens airlifted to hospital following two vehicle crash near Aldeburgh

East Anglian Air Ambulance

Updated: Man’s lucky escape after car crashes into his home in Honeysuckle Way, Witham

Robert Borgman surveys the damage to his home in Honeysuckle Way, Witham. Photo: Archant

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Luke Varney leaves Ipswich for Burton Albion

Luke Varney has joined Burton

Ipswich Town boss has broad enough shoulders to deal with the pressure, says Lincoln City manager

Danny Cowley

Abellio denies train staff ordered to issue three penalty fines a day

An Abellio Greater Anglia train Picture: James Bass

Video: Flood drama along coast as storm surge hits East Anglia

Big waves crash on the beach in Felistowe.

Updated: Ipswich Town fans fear Mick McCarthy won’t stick to Marcus Evans’ five-point plan

Town manager Mick McCarthy
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24