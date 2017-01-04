Man in 70s attacked in his Bury St Edmunds home as gang of four robbers pinned him down and ransacked his house

The viciousness of a robbery inflicted on a Bury St Edmunds resident in his late 70s has shocked a detective inspector who says the crime is unlike any encountered recently in Suffolk.

The victim, who lives alone, answered his front door at around 5pm on Tuesday to find a group of men claiming to be from the water board asking to come in.

After he challenged them for identification, the quartet barged past him. One of the men held him down while the others ransacked the Mitchell Avenue house. The resident managed to get away and raise the alarm but his home was ransacked before the offenders fled.

“I’m really shocked by this,” said Detective Inspector Andrew Smethurst from Suffolk Constabulary. “You very rarely get incidents like this. I don’t know why they’ve targeted this person, if indeed he’s been targeted. It’s a completely vicious attack. They’ve clearly got no regard for individuals’ frailties and age. They’re people that need to be caught.”

The four men were described as white and possibly in their 20s. More detection work was underway yesterday but the four men were all described as wearing dark scarves partially over their faces and dark hats. One was believed to have worn a green flat cap.

“Anyone that knows anything really owes it to the public and the community to come forward with any information,” said Det Insp Smethurst. “These people don’t belong in society and this kind of attack is disgusting.”

He said the victim had done everything correctly and had initially refused to let the men into his home before he was overpowered.

While the resident was held down by one of the men, the remaining trio ransacked his house, leaving it in a “terrible mess”, according to the detective inspector, with cupboard doors ripped off their hinges

“It’s a massively unnecessary level of search and damage caused within the house,” he said. “We’re still working on what’s been stolen.”

It still was not clear yesterday whether the four men left on foot or in a nearby vehicle.

The victim has been supported by his family and was due to be formally interviewed by detectives yesterday afternoon. He was unharmed but very shaken by the whole event.

“This is really isolated,” added Det Insp Smethurst. “It’s the first we’ve had like this for quite some time. It’s quite different to anything else we’ve had.”

Detectives are hopeful that as it was busy at the time of the attack passers-by and neighbours may have seen the men leaving and could provide more clues to their identity.

Anyone with information should call Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting crime number 10469/17.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.