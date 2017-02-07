Man in his 30s hospitalised as Toyota and Hyundai crash on A11

Stock image of the A11 in Red Lodge.

A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash on the A11 between Barton Mills and Red Lodge.

The crash happened around 8.15am today (February 8) south of the Fiveways roundabout on the northbound carriageway.

A Toyota Auris and a Hyundai collided close to the junctions for Golf Links Road and Herringswell Road, known locally as the Worlington/Tuddenham crossroads.

East of England Ambulance Service paramedics took the man, who a spokeswoman said was in his late 30s, to West Suffolk Hospital. He is not believed to have serious injuries.

There were delays in both directions for some time after the crash while the vehicles were recovered.

There were also delays southbound from the Fiveways roundabout while police and ambulance staff were on the scene.

A police spokesman also said there was debris on the road following the crash although the northbound carriageway was never entirely closed.