Man in hospital after crash on A12 near Saxmundham is no longer in life-threatening condition

Emergency services are on the scene of a two car collision on the A12 near Saxmundham. Photo by Wayne Savage Archant

A man who was flown to hospital fighting for his life after a two car crash on the A12 near Saxmundham today is no longer in a life threatening condition.

The East Angliaqn Air Ambulance is at the scene of the collision in Saxmundham. Photo by Wayne Savage The East Angliaqn Air Ambulance is at the scene of the collision in Saxmundham. Photo by Wayne Savage

Police, fire and ambulance crews were sent to the scene of the crash close to the junction of the A12 and the B1119 at around 12.10pm today, Sunday February 5.

A police spokeswoman said the collision involved a Audi A3 and a Toyota Yaris.

She said: “His injuries are now longer thought to be life changing or life threatening.”

According to an eyewitness the air ambulance landed near Rendham Road close to the B1119 turn off.

Yet another road traffic incident #Saxmundham #suffolk A12/ rendham road pic.twitter.com/9fn9HphROl — Kevin and Jane Gale (@kjgmjg) February 5, 2017

Three fire engines, from Aldeburgh, Leiston and Saxmundham, were also called to the scene.

The vehicles were recovered from the road at around 4.45pm and the A12 is now open to traffic.