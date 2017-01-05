Man in late teens airlifted to hospital following two vehicle crash near Aldeburgh

East Anglian Air Ambulance

A man was flown to hospital by air ambulance following a crash between Aldeburgh and Friston this morning.

Police, paramedics, and firefighters from Leiston, Orford and Woodbridge, were called to the crash scene, in Saxmundham Road, just before 8am.

The air ambulance also landed near the scene and took a man in his late teens to hospital with serious leg injuries. He was freed from the vehicle by firefighters and sedated at the scene by medics before being flown to Ipswich Hospital.

A second patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital, by ambulance, with a suspected broken collar bone.

The road was completely blocked to traffic while emergency services responded.