Man is jailed after sexually assaulting woman, 21, following night out at Brazilia’s in Bury St Edmunds

Ipswich Crown Court Archant

A Suffolk father-of-three who sexually assaulted a woman after she agreed to share a bed with him following a night out in Bury St Edmunds to celebrate her 21st birthday has been jailed for four years and three months.

Sentencing Carl Turner at Ipswich Crown Court, Judge David Goodin described him as having a “sexually extrovert personality” and a “pronounced interest in sexual activity with no concept of sensible boundaries.”

Turner, 34, of Elderberry Road, Red Lodge, had denied four offences of sexual assault and one offence of causing or inciting the woman to engage in sexual activity but was found guilty by a jury after a week long trial.

He had also denied raping the woman but the jury was discharged after it was unable to reach a verdict. Turner had then pleaded guilty to an offence of assaulting the woman by penetration and the prosecution said it would not be seeking a retrial on the rape charge.

In addition to being jailed Turner was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

Charles Myatt, prosecuting, said that in a victim impact statement the woman said she felt Turner had taken advantage of her.

The court had heard that the victim of the offences had gone back to a house in Mitchell Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, with Turner after leaving Brazilia’s nightclub with him after a night out celebrating her 21st birthday.

While they were sharing a taxi Turner suggested she stayed at his father’s house instead of going to her sister’s house and she agreed after telling him she would sleep on the sofa.

At the house Turner said he didn’t know where the spare bedding was and said it would be easier if she slept in his bed.

Turner gave her a T-shirt to sleep in and after she fell asleep she woke up to find him touching her between the legs.

Giving evidence the woman described feeling “completely shocked” and after clenching her legs together she had pretended to be asleep.

Jo Eley, for Turner said her client had no similar convictions.