Man killed in blast on board Manhattan Bridge ship in Felixstowe named as Celso Banas

Manhattan Bridge container ship docked at Felixstowe port, were a boiler backfired in the engine room killing a crew member, 2017

A crewman who died after a boiler exploded on a ship as it was docking at Felixstowe last Friday has been named.

Celso Banas lost his life in the explosion, which happened in the engine room of the Manhattan Bridge and left another man severely burned.

Several police units, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene at Felixstowe port at 11.45pm last Friday.

The blast happened at around 11.05pm.

Seafarers’ charity Apostleship of the Sea, who have worked with the crew of the ship to deal with their loss, have since set up a crowdfunding page to help the family of Mr Banas.

It has raised hundreds of pounds in just a few days.

The injured man is said to be recovering from his injuries, which include severe burns, at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

He was taken there after the deadly blast – which could be heard ten miles away in Rushmere St Andrew.

Visit the JustGiving page to donate.