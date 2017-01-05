Man’s lucky escape after car crashes into his home in Honeysuckle Way, Witham

A man said it was fortunate he was out of his home after a car ploughed into his living room last night.

Robert Borgman was shocked when he received a call from his son telling him of the scene of devastation at his house in Honeysuckle Way, Witham.

Emergency services were called to the address at 6.40pm yesterday after a car crashed into the home, on the corner of Oxlip Road.

Witnesses reported the driver of the car made off after being picked up in another vehicle – and officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The house suffered significant damage in the crash and fire crews worked to make the scene safe by 7.36pm, while Braintree District Council also helped to make the home secure.

Mr Borgman, 62, said if he had been sat in his usual chair in the living room and been struck by debris.

“Fortunately I was not here. My son, who lives nearby, came down the road and saw all the blue flashing lights.

“I’m normally sat in the corner chair, my footstool got tipped up and pushed back. If it had been last week I’d have been sitting there.

“The chair would have gone through my ear, I’d have broken both legs. It could have been so much worse.

“It’s a mess. It will be months and months of repair work – the wall is propped up and will probably have to come completely down, there is significant damage.

“Personal belongings are damaged too. This is my home.”

Only the rear end of the car was left outside the house.

Fortunately the gas pipes connecting the house to the mains are on the other side of the building.

Mr Borgman said it is the third such incident on the corner in the 15 years he has lived at the address, with his car previously being wiped out and a neighbour suffering a near miss as a car lost control and mounted the kerb.

“I’d like to see something done.

“I can understand not speed bumps, because it’s a bus route and I hate them.

“But a 20mph residential limit, from up by the playing field, to slow people down – and make people think – would be good.

“There could have been kids on the pavement, or a dog walker – this was only 6.30pm.

“There definitely needs to be some sort of traffic calming.

“Sometimes you can hear the cars coming down the road, so fast. it never used to worry me, but it will now, I’ll be sat here waiting for the bang.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Essex Police on 101.