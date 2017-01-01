Man seriously hurt in Colchester assault

Essex police are investigating an assault in Colchester. Sarah Lucy brown

A man has been seriously injured in an assault in Colchester on New Year’s Eve.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at 2.30pm on Saturday to a man found injured in Osbourne Street.

The man, who is in his 40s, had suffered a head injury and has been taken to hospital where he is in a serious condition.

It is thought the assault may have taken place in Meyrick Crescent and police are looking for anyone who was in the area or between noon and 3pm to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Colchester CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 .