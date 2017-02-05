Man seriously injured after crash in Great Holland

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Photograph Simon Parker Archant

A man has suffered serious injuries after a crash in Great Holland in Essex this morning.

Police were contacted by the ambulance service shortly before 10.55am today, Sunday February 5, with reports of the crash in Kirby Road.

A police spokeswoman said two Ford Fiestas were involved in the collision and that three people had been injured.

She said: “One of the people, a man, was trapped in one of the cars and suffered serious injuries.”

Fire crews from Clacton and Frinton were also called to the scene of the collision, helping to free two people from their vehicle.

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Crews worked with paramedics to release the two casualties by 11.50am.

“The casualties were left in the care of the Ambulance Service.”

The road was closed while emergency services were on scene and reopened just after 1pm.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked top call Essex police on 101.