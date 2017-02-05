Man suffers life threatening injuries following two car collision on A12 near Saxmundham
14:26 05 February 2017
Archant
A man is fighting for his life after a two car crash on the A12 near Saxmundham today.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were sent to the scene of the crash close to the junction of the A12 and the B1119 at around 12.10pm today, Sunday February 5.
A police spokesman said: “A male driver has been airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with life threatening injuries.
“There were two cars involved in the collision.”
According to an eyewitness the air ambulance landed near Rendham Road close to the B1119 turn off.
Three fire engines, from Aldeburgh, Leiston and Saxmundham, were also called to the scene.
Emergency services are also at the scene of a serious crash on Bardwell Road in Ixworth in west Suffolk.
Police, paramedics and firefighters were called at around 11am today to reports of a head-on collision between two cars.
Keep with us for more information on these developing stories.