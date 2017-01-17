Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Man who went on wrecking spree at Ipswich bar caused £9,000 damage

09:00 17 January 2017

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

A man who smashed up an Ipswich nightspot causing damage valued at £9,000 has been sent to crown court for sentencing.

Comment

Gary Wing, of Newnham Court, Ipswich, had denied criminal damage at The Music Room in Duke Street, but was convicted after a trial at South East Suffolk Magistrates’ Court.

The 22-year-old committed the offence on Sunday, November 20.

Wing damaged four beer pumps, a speaker, a pool table light, a Uniwell till and screen and a large wall mirror. The bill for repairs came to £9,005.

Wing and a friend were said to have gone into The Music Room. After Wing’s friend ordered drinks there was a dispute about how they were going to be paid for.

Wing then paid for the first round.

However, the person who ordered the drinks returned to the bar for a second time to ask for another round.

The barman told him he knew he did not have any money and refused to serve him.

Wing is then said to have got involved in the dispute and told the barman he would pay in the morning.

At some point Wing threw the money over the bar and onto the floor.

The barman picked it up and gave the money back, telling Wing to leave and they would sort things out in the morning.

Wing was alleged to have grabbed the barman and pulled him forward. He was told to calm down.

Wing then grabbed the screen of the till and yanked it out of the electrical socket before throwing it across the room.

He proceeded to walk over to one of the pool tables before going back to the bar and swinging one of the beer pumps around.

After a total of four beer pumps were damaged the barman went to turn off the beer supply.

When he returned to the bar Wing had left. It is understood other people had managed to get him out of the premises.

Following Wing’s conviction he was remanded in custody and his case was sent to Ipswich Crown Court for sentencing at a later date.

Keywords: Ipswich Crown Court South East Suffolk Magistrates' Court

Ormiston Endeavour Academy in Ipswich removed from special measures and given ‘good’ Ofsted rating

34 minutes ago Matt Stott
Christine Woods, headteacher at Ormiston Endeavour Academy in Ipswich.

The former Thurleston High School has been removed from special measures and achieved its highest Ofsted rating for more than 15 years.

Three Corrie witnesses identified from new CCTV

11:25 Matt Reason
Corrie McKeague

Two potential witnesses remain unidentified out of the five new CCTV images released last week.

Ipswich man thumped innocent bystander by mistake while being attacked, court told

53 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Silent Street, Ipswich.

A 27-year-old man who was being attacked, punched an innocent bystander in a case of mistaken identity, a court heard.

Video: Crowfield villagers ‘shut-up’ in homes during 12-hour police stand-off - man thought to have weapon

11:09 Adam Howlett
Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

People in the Suffolk village caught up in a police stand-off have described an “eerie” atmosphere as officers attempt to engage with a man thought to be armed with a weapon.

Channel 4’s Come Dine With Me Bury St Edmunds episode airs tonight

12:36 Matt Reason
Bury St Edmunds is set to feature on Come Dine With Me

The hit TV show Come Dine With Me will feature four contestants from Bury St Edmunds when it airs on Channel 4 tonight.

Older people missing out on over £1million of unclaimed benefits in Suffolk

11:49 Emily Townsend
From left to right: Nicky Willshire (Citizen’s Advice), Mandy Abdel-Aziz, Tim Holder (Suffolk Community Foundation) Teresa Howarth, Sue Hall (Warm Homes Healthy People)

Vulnerable older people in Suffolk are missing out on a million pounds worth of benefits they did not know they could claim.

Five arrested after man knocked over by car during suspected feud in Ipswich

11:42 Gemma Mitchell
Suffolk Constabulary is appealing for witnesses.

Five men have been arrested following reports of a fight and possible car chase, which resulted in a pedestrian being knocked over, in Ipswich at the weekend.

Most read

Video: Crowfield villagers ‘shut-up’ in homes during 12-hour police stand-off - man thought to have weapon

Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

The beauty of Trinidad and Tobago and how the Caribbean could steal your heart in 2017

Pigeon Point, Tobago

Dog walker ‘warned of danger’ before Thorpeness clifftop tragedy

Maggie Scorer with her dog Oscar on the beach at Thorpeness. Maggie has raised concerns about the state of the clifftop , just days before a man was tragically killed in a landslide.

Three Corrie witnesses identified from new CCTV

Corrie McKeague

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy: I know we can’t afford Tom Lawrence

Tom Lawrence has been in red hot form for Ipswich

Woolpit Health Centre GP invites Theresa May to try day as doctor in open letter

Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Bute House in Edinburgh after meeting Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. ... Prime Minister visit to Scotland ... 15-07-2016 ... Edinburgh ... UK ... Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Unique Reference No. 28086983 ... Picture date: Friday July 15, 2016. See PA story POLITICS Conservatives. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan /PA Wire

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Video: Crowfield villagers ‘shut-up’ in homes during 12-hour police stand-off - man thought to have weapon

Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

Lincoln City will think they’re the favourites, says Ipswich Town manager

Adam Webster holds off Lincoln City striker Matt Rhead

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy: I know we can’t afford Tom Lawrence

Tom Lawrence has been in red hot form for Ipswich

Poll: Ipswich Town sign former West Ham and MK Dons defender, Jordan Spence

Trialist right-back Jordan Spence (right) challenges Ovie Ejaria for possession

Woolpit Health Centre GP invites Theresa May to try day as doctor in open letter

Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Bute House in Edinburgh after meeting Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. ... Prime Minister visit to Scotland ... 15-07-2016 ... Edinburgh ... UK ... Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Unique Reference No. 28086983 ... Picture date: Friday July 15, 2016. See PA story POLITICS Conservatives. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan /PA Wire

Ipswich Town new boy Kieffer Moore determined to take his second chance in the Championship with both hands

New ITFC signing Kieffer Moore. Photo: Gregg Brown
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24