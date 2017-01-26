Man with life-threatening injury on A142 crash near Newmarket involving lorry and cyclist

Emergency services have been called to a serious crash on the A142 Fordham Road in Landwade, just north of Newmarket this morning.

The East of England Ambulance Service was called at 6.44am to the crash, which is believed to have involved a lorry and a cyclist.

An ambulance service spokesman said a rapid response vehicle, ambulance crew, ambulance officer and a medical response car from Magpas attended to treat a man in his 20s at the scene.

He has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with a serious head injury described as “life-threatening”.

Police have closed the road between Windmill Hill and the junction with Snailwell Road with Landwade Road, known locally as Turners roundabout, while emergency services are on the scene.

A police spokesman added that traffic was queued back to the A14, and advised motorists to avoid the area.

The crash follows a separate incident earlier this week on Tuesday in Barbara Stradbroke Avenue in Newmarket, in which a 30-year-old cyclist died in a collision with a BMW.

Suffolk police officers are continuing to investigate Tuesday’s incident and have asked anyone with information or who witnessed the crash to call them on 101 quoting CAD 36 of January 24.

Any witnesses for today’s incident are asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference CAD 44 of 26 January.