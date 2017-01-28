Manningtree house catches fire after oven is left on

Manningtree firefighters had to extinguish a fire which broke out in a kitchen this morning.

No one was hurt in the fire, which occurred while the house, in Taylor Drive, Lawford, near Manningtree, was unattended.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it was an accidental fire that started because the oven had been left on.

Half of the home was smoke-logged, according to firefighters and they had to work quickly to extinguish the fire before it spread any further.

After arriving at the scene at 8.30am it was extinguished by the crews just before 9am.

Crews from Colchester and Manningtree both attended.

The fire comes just over a day after Mandy Miller, 47, tragically lost her life in a bungalow fire in Ipswich.

The mother-of-one died on Thursday evening at her home in Reid Close and while the cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, investigators are not believed to be treating it as suspicious.