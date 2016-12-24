Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Manningtree man Chris Naya airlifted to Addenbrooke’s in “life-threatening condition”

17:22 24 December 2016

Chris Naya, 35, from Manningtree (pictured) was discovered in Central Park, in Chelmsford, He was unconscious and had suffered a serious head injury.

Chris Naya, 35, from Manningtree (pictured) was discovered in Central Park, in Chelmsford, He was unconscious and had suffered a serious head injury.

Archant

A Manningtree man has been found in a Chelmsford park with a serious head injury after a work Christmas party.

Comment

Chris Naya, 35, was discovered unconscious in Central Park, with a serious head injury just before 1.50am on Thursday (December 22). He is still in a life-threatening condition at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, according to Essex Police.

Detectives issued a photo of him this evening (December 24) taken by a CCTV camera on the night in the hope it will help them find out what happened to him.

Detective sergeant Phil Greaves, of Chelmsford CID, said: “Mr Naya was out with colleagues for a Christmas party when he was walking to a relative’s address to spend the night.

“He walked from the train station, down Victoria Road South and entered the park at 1.27am.

“We then believe he made it to his relative’s house on Upper Bridge Road before going back towards Central Park to meet a friend. The last contact his friends had with Chris was at 1.44am, before he was found at around 1.50am lying unconscious on the floor.

“The photograph is of Mr Naya on the evening in question and he would have been wearing the clothing pictured. I would ask anyone who saw him in the area of the park to contact police urgently as they may hold vital information as to how he was injured. We would also like to hear from anyone that may have found discarded property that may have belonged to him.”

The picture shows Mr Naya wearing the same clothes in the hope it may trigger someone’s memory so they can piece together what happened.

Det Sgt Greaves added: “We are keeping an open mind about how he suffered this injury and are following many lines of enquiry.”

Anybody with any information was asked to contact Chelmsford CID on Essex Police 101 quoting incident 66 of December 22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via an anonymous online form.

Keywords: Addenbrooke's Hospital Essex Police Cambridge

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Manningtree man Chris Naya airlifted to Addenbrooke’s in “life-threatening condition”

9 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
Chris Naya, 35, from Manningtree (pictured) was discovered in Central Park, in Chelmsford, He was unconscious and had suffered a serious head injury.

A Manningtree man has been found in a Chelmsford park with a serious head injury after a work Christmas party.

Stolen fishing rods and bikes found at Wivenhoe train station

15 minutes ago Matt Stott
Wivenhoe railway station. Library image

Stolen items including bikes and fishing rods have been found at Wivenhoe rail station.

Gallery: Suffolk pays tribute to Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt, who has died aged 68

15:28 Matt Stott
Status Quo Regent 1998

People in Suffolk have paid tributes to Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt, who has died at the age of 68 after suffering from a severe infection.

Have you seen missing Colchester man Cameron Burgess?

16:25 Matt Stott
Cameron Burgess. Pic: Essex Police.

A Colchester man has been reported missing to police.

£1.8m project to help mentally ill back into work in Essex

8 minutes ago Will Lodge Essex chief reporter
�1.8m boost for Enable East mental health project. L-R: Paul Feasey Signpost, Chris Paveley North Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, Sarah Knights Realise Futures, Phil Edwards Employ-Ability, Rachel Jennings Enable East. Photo: Contributed

A project helping people with mental health problems get back into work in Essex has been given a £1.8million funding boost.

Bishop’s Highpoint prison visit aims to show inmates they are ‘not forgotten’ at Christmas

15:00 Richard Cornwell
Bishop Mike Harrison, Bishop of Dunwich, is pictured in Mendlesham.

The Bishop of Dunwich is set to spend Christmas morning in prison – meeting inmates who can feel the separation from their families acutely at this time of year.

Gallery: Framlingham go-kart racing to the Hadleigh show - your iwitness photos from May

13 minutes ago Sam Dawes
Spring in Woolpit. Picture: Mark Hunter

Continuing with our look through this year’s iwitness photos, we are looking back at the pictures submitted to us in May.

Most read

Video: Hollywood actor Tom Hardy puts out video appeal for missing RAF airman Corrie McKeague last seen in Suffolk

Tom Hardy. Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Ipswich ex-teacher, 75, given restraining order after attacking his wife for third time

Ipswich Crown Court

Scramble to find elderly residents a place to live after Hadleigh nursing home closes days before Christmas

Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

Squatters strike in Stowmarket - again

Bridge Street in Stowmarket

Gallery: Suffolk pays tribute to Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt, who has died aged 68

Status Quo Regent 1998

Fire investigation concludes fatal Braintree blaze started accidentally from candles

The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Managing director Ian Milne says Ipswich Town are working on a project to attract young fans to Portman Road

Young supporters at Portman Road. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Gallery: Suffolk pays tribute to Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt, who has died aged 68

Status Quo Regent 1998

Council promises Waterfront lighting in the New Year

The area of footpath, road and parking space from Stoke Bridge towards Dance East. Now the surface has been improved, but there is no sign of the promised street lights.

Levels of poverty in Suffolk could reach crisis point in 2017, warns Suffolk Community Foundation’s Tim Holder

Stowmarket Food bank which ran out of food earlier in the year prepares for Christmas rush. Left to right, Hazel Smith, Mike Smith, Nigel Scarff, Catherine Legg, Paul Campbell and Paul Bearman.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24