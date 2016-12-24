Manningtree man Chris Naya airlifted to Addenbrooke’s in “life-threatening condition”

Chris Naya, 35, from Manningtree (pictured) was discovered in Central Park, in Chelmsford, He was unconscious and had suffered a serious head injury. Archant

A Manningtree man has been found in a Chelmsford park with a serious head injury after a work Christmas party.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chris Naya, 35, was discovered unconscious in Central Park, with a serious head injury just before 1.50am on Thursday (December 22). He is still in a life-threatening condition at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, according to Essex Police.

Detectives issued a photo of him this evening (December 24) taken by a CCTV camera on the night in the hope it will help them find out what happened to him.

Detective sergeant Phil Greaves, of Chelmsford CID, said: “Mr Naya was out with colleagues for a Christmas party when he was walking to a relative’s address to spend the night.

“He walked from the train station, down Victoria Road South and entered the park at 1.27am.

“We then believe he made it to his relative’s house on Upper Bridge Road before going back towards Central Park to meet a friend. The last contact his friends had with Chris was at 1.44am, before he was found at around 1.50am lying unconscious on the floor.

“The photograph is of Mr Naya on the evening in question and he would have been wearing the clothing pictured. I would ask anyone who saw him in the area of the park to contact police urgently as they may hold vital information as to how he was injured. We would also like to hear from anyone that may have found discarded property that may have belonged to him.”

The picture shows Mr Naya wearing the same clothes in the hope it may trigger someone’s memory so they can piece together what happened.

Det Sgt Greaves added: “We are keeping an open mind about how he suffered this injury and are following many lines of enquiry.”

Anybody with any information was asked to contact Chelmsford CID on Essex Police 101 quoting incident 66 of December 22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via an anonymous online form.