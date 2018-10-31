Partly Cloudy

More than 1,000 MAPPA offenders pose risk of harm to public in Suffolk

31 October, 2018 - 12:42
Offenders deemed to pose a risk to the public are managed by MAPPA, which includes Suffolk Constabulary Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Offenders deemed to pose a risk to the public are managed by MAPPA, which includes Suffolk Constabulary Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The number of serious sexual and violent criminals living in Suffolk has risen almost 60% since the start of the decade, according to a new report.

Figures showed 1,015 offenders were managed by multi-agency public protection arrangements (MAPPA) at the end of March 2018 compared to 643 in 2010/11.

The rise reflects a continuing national trend of successive annual increases and includes 830 registered sex offenders, 183 violent offenders and two other dangerous offenders assessed as posing a risk of serious harm.

Offenders are split into three categories; all registered sex offenders (category one), violent offenders or sex offenders not subject to notification requirements (two), and other dangerous offenders (three).

Their risk is measured by three levels; low to medium risk offenders under normal police or probation service management (level one), high or very high-risk offenders subject to coordinated management by police, probation and other agencies (two), and the highest-risk offenders requiring exceptional resources (three).

An annual report showed Suffolk was home to none of the country’s 148 level three offenders.

Almost all (997) were low to medium risk ‘level one’ offenders, including 820 registered sex offenders and 177 violent offenders, while 18 were level two offenders 10 sex offenders, six violent offenders and two other dangerous offenders.

Five sex offenders successfully applied for lifetime notification orders to be lifted in the last year, while 25 were cautioned or convicted for breaching their requirements and six were returned to jail for breaching the conditions of release on licence.

MAPPA agencies include the police, probation and prison services, with co-operation from agencies including Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust mental healthcare services.

Anglia Care Trust’s offender accommodation project has three officers to provide accommodation advocacy for high risk offenders.

Introducing the report, Suffolk MAPPA manager Jackie Foden said: “All agencies share a commitment to keeping the public safe and work towards achieving this through effective communication, joint working and efficient use of resources.

“The agencies recognise that risk can never be entirely eliminated and remain committed to ensuring that all possible measures are put in place to ensure public safety.”

Mother-of-two who died aged 38 saves three lives after donating organs

07:52 Jake Foxford
Hayley Adams was a strong supporter of organ donation, with her organs helping three people since her death. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

The family of a Suffolk mother of two who died suddenly after a rare blood disease diagnosis have accepted an award from St John’s ambulance on her behalf - after her organs saved three other lives.

Could charity’s expansion finally provide town’s new community centre?

12:30 Andrew Hirst
Hour Community's chief executive Nick Corke, pictured riding a trishaw, is meeting stakeholders about proposals for a new community hub Picture: GREGG BROWN

A charity’s ambition to expand its operations in response to increasing demand is hoped to provide the solution to a Suffolk town’s long-running ambitions for a new community centre.

All three emergency services called to two vehicle collision on A14

11:17 Dominic Moffitt
Police are still at the scene of a two vehicle collision at the Copdock interchange Picture: Google Maps

Fire, police and ambulance services attended a two vehicle collision on the A14 at the Copdock interchange.

Find out where to watch firework displays this bonfire night

11:05 Harry Cobbold and megan aldous
Fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

From Christchurch Park in Ipswich to Castle Park in Colchester, this is where you can watch the fireworks this Guy Fawkes Night.

Only click on this if you’re not squeamish! A horror make up artist reveals her secrets

10:15 Jessica Hill
Zombie by horrormakeupfx

Halloween is the busiest time of year when you’re a horror special effects make up artist. We speak to the woman behind horrormakeupfx to find out what the most popular bloodcurdling looks are this year.

Heavy delays expected on A14 following three vehicle collision

10:14 Dominic Moffitt
The collision is already causing tailbacks along the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are at the scene of the a three vehicle collision heading Westbound which is causing severe delays for commuters.

Teenage boy due in court accused of spitting on women

09:09 Dominic Moffitt
A teenager has been arrested following reports women were spat on in Clacton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 15-year-old boy from Clacton is due in court for seven counts of common assault after several women were spat on.

