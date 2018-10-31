More than 1,000 MAPPA offenders pose risk of harm to public in Suffolk

Offenders deemed to pose a risk to the public are managed by MAPPA, which includes Suffolk Constabulary Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The number of serious sexual and violent criminals living in Suffolk has risen almost 60% since the start of the decade, according to a new report.

Figures showed 1,015 offenders were managed by multi-agency public protection arrangements (MAPPA) at the end of March 2018 – compared to 643 in 2010/11.

The rise reflects a continuing national trend of successive annual increases and includes 830 registered sex offenders, 183 violent offenders and two other dangerous offenders assessed as posing a risk of serious harm.

Offenders are split into three categories; all registered sex offenders (category one), violent offenders or sex offenders not subject to notification requirements (two), and other dangerous offenders (three).

Their risk is measured by three levels; low to medium risk offenders under normal police or probation service management (level one), high or very high-risk offenders subject to coordinated management by police, probation and other agencies (two), and the highest-risk offenders requiring exceptional resources (three).

An annual report showed Suffolk was home to none of the country’s 148 level three offenders.

Almost all (997) were low to medium risk ‘level one’ offenders, including 820 registered sex offenders and 177 violent offenders, while 18 were level two offenders – 10 sex offenders, six violent offenders and two other dangerous offenders.

Five sex offenders successfully applied for lifetime notification orders to be lifted in the last year, while 25 were cautioned or convicted for breaching their requirements and six were returned to jail for breaching the conditions of release on licence.

MAPPA agencies include the police, probation and prison services, with co-operation from agencies including Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust mental healthcare services.

Anglia Care Trust’s offender accommodation project has three officers to provide accommodation advocacy for high risk offenders.

Introducing the report, Suffolk MAPPA manager Jackie Foden said: “All agencies share a commitment to keeping the public safe and work towards achieving this through effective communication, joint working and efficient use of resources.

“The agencies recognise that risk can never be entirely eliminated and remain committed to ensuring that all possible measures are put in place to ensure public safety.”