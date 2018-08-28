Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New access road will make village ‘safer’, says councillor

PUBLISHED: 13:51 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:51 26 October 2018

The new road will link the existing Tut Hill (B1106) with Mildenhall Road (A1101) Picture: COUNTRYSIDE

The new road will link the existing Tut Hill (B1106) with Mildenhall Road (A1101) Picture: COUNTRYSIDE

Archant

A new access road leading to a Bury St Edmunds housing development will make a neighbouring village “safer and quieter”, according to a county councillor.

Beccy Hopfensperger says the new road will make Fornham All Saints Beccy Hopfensperger says the new road will make Fornham All Saints "safer and quieter" Picture: CHRIS SHIMWELL

The Marham Parkway – which will link the existing Tut Hill (B1106) with Mildenhall Road (A1101) – opens today, and it is hoped the road will cut traffic through nearby Fornham All Saints.

The road will provide speedier access to the A14 for residents of the new Marham Park housing development as well as enabling a new bus route to pass through the area.

Beccy Hopfensperger, Suffolk county councillor for Thingoe North, said: “I am very pleased to support this new road link, providing a much-needed bypass around Fornham All Saints.

“This will make the village safer and quieter for residents.”

Country Park – a large green area of around 40-acres – will run down the west side of the newly opened road, maintaining a clear separation between Fornham All Saints and Bury St Edmunds.

As well as acting as a natural buffer between the village and town, developer Countryside says the space will also provide an outdoor playing environment for children to use.

Mary Evans, cabinet member for highways, transport and rural affairs, said: “I am pleased that this new road will complement and enhance existing transport links for nearby Marham Park, especially a new bus route which supports our aims for more sustainable transport options.”

Countryside has worked in collaboration with Suffolk County Council to open the road, which it says will benefit both residents of the development and villagers in Fornham All Saints.

Andrew Carrington, managing director of strategic land at Countryside, said: “The opening of this new road will bring significant benefits to both the residents of Marham Park as well as those living in the nearby village of Fornham All Saints.

“Our residents will benefit from considerably improved transport links while the village’s residents will be able to enjoy a more peaceful life from reduced traffic flow.”

Topic Tags:

Coastal communities ‘not economically viable’ to save from sea, report claims

29 minutes ago Reece Hanson
Southwold Harbour PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Coastal communities across East Anglia could be abandoned to the sea after government advisors questioned whether it is economically viable to save them.

Live: Watch as Kevin Beattie’s funeral procession passes along Portman Road

13:43 Will Jefford
Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie passing Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT

The funeral of Ipswich Town legend, Kevin Beattie takes place today and the procession has passed by Portman Road.

Conservative Kay Oakes holds county council seat in local by-election

7 minutes ago Paul Geater
New Conservative county councillor Kay Oakes. Picture: KAY OAKES

Former Mayor of Needham Market Kay Oakes has been elected as the new county councillor for the area in a by-election.

BMW driver given £100 fine for not wearing a seatbelt

37 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
A BMW was stopped after the driver was found not to be wearing a seatbelt. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A driver spotted not wearing a seatbelt was stopped by police and given a £100 on the spot fine.

Top police officer to take part in online Q&A

38 minutes ago Will Jefford
Police bosses will be quized in a online Q&A. Picture: PA

Police are encouraging the public to ask the tough questions of Suffolk’s top officer as they take on a two-hour web Q&A next week.

Police appeal for witnesses after serious crash on A1307

13:57 Will Jefford
A section of the A1307. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for information following a collision on the A1307 which left two people with serious injuries.

New access road will make village ‘safer’, says councillor

13:51 Michael Steward
The new road will link the existing Tut Hill (B1106) with Mildenhall Road (A1101) Picture: COUNTRYSIDE

A new access road leading to a Bury St Edmunds housing development will make a neighbouring village “safer and quieter”, according to a county councillor.

Most read

Opinion: #newera to #taketwo – Forget Paul Lambert’s Norwich past because he’s the best man for this job right now

Paul Lambert's last job was in charge of Stoke City. Photo: PA

Paul Lambert to be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow

Paul Lambert is set to be named the new manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Lambert’s the man tasked with reviving Ipswich... so how does the new boss’s style, recruitment and past fit at Town?

Paul Lambert is set to be appointed as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: PA

Opinion: Why sacking Paul Hurst is a sad day for Ipswich Town

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Thank God, just at the right time’ – Town fans on Hurst sacking and Lambert links

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce royal visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Coach Core in Essex next week. Picture: PA IMAGES

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24