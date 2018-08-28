New access road will make village ‘safer’, says councillor

The new road will link the existing Tut Hill (B1106) with Mildenhall Road (A1101)

A new access road leading to a Bury St Edmunds housing development will make a neighbouring village “safer and quieter”, according to a county councillor.

Beccy Hopfensperger says the new road will make Fornham All Saints "safer and quieter"

The Marham Parkway – which will link the existing Tut Hill (B1106) with Mildenhall Road (A1101) – opens today, and it is hoped the road will cut traffic through nearby Fornham All Saints.

The road will provide speedier access to the A14 for residents of the new Marham Park housing development as well as enabling a new bus route to pass through the area.

Beccy Hopfensperger, Suffolk county councillor for Thingoe North, said: “I am very pleased to support this new road link, providing a much-needed bypass around Fornham All Saints.

“This will make the village safer and quieter for residents.”

Country Park – a large green area of around 40-acres – will run down the west side of the newly opened road, maintaining a clear separation between Fornham All Saints and Bury St Edmunds.

As well as acting as a natural buffer between the village and town, developer Countryside says the space will also provide an outdoor playing environment for children to use.

Mary Evans, cabinet member for highways, transport and rural affairs, said: “I am pleased that this new road will complement and enhance existing transport links for nearby Marham Park, especially a new bus route which supports our aims for more sustainable transport options.”

Countryside has worked in collaboration with Suffolk County Council to open the road, which it says will benefit both residents of the development and villagers in Fornham All Saints.

Andrew Carrington, managing director of strategic land at Countryside, said: “The opening of this new road will bring significant benefits to both the residents of Marham Park as well as those living in the nearby village of Fornham All Saints.

“Our residents will benefit from considerably improved transport links while the village’s residents will be able to enjoy a more peaceful life from reduced traffic flow.”