Mark Clarke, 42, charged with threats to kill and other offences after Crowfield stand-off

09:21 31 January 2017

A 43-year-old man is due to appear in court today after being charged following an armed police stand-off in Crowfield earlier this month.

Officers were called at 11.15pm on January 16 to concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

A large police presence remained in the village until January 18 when at around 3.30pm the man exited the house and was detained by officers.

A total of four firearms were recovered in relation to this incident.

Mark Clarke, of Stone Street, in Crowfield, was initially taken into police custody, but following an assessment was then placed into the care of health professionals.

He was released from their care yesterday, at which point he was re-arrested by police and has subsequently been charged with three offences as follows: making threats to kill a family member, possession of a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence to police officers, and possession of a Browning shotgun without a certificate.

Clarke was remanded in custody overnight and is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court this morning

Police sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

Ministry of Defence pledges support for Corrie McKeague investigation as new search date is announced

The search for Corrie McKeague in the Suffolk countryside near Bury St Edmunds on December 17. Picture by Richard Marsham

The defence minister has spoken of the search for missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague in the House of Commons, saying military kit is available for police to use.

Could former Ipswich schoolboy Richard Ayoade be the next Doctor Who?

Actor, director and comedian Richard Ayoade returns to St Joseph's College to do a workshop with pupils in 2015.

With Peter Capaldi admitting he will depart Doctor Who after the next series, the next few weeks will likely see mounting speculation over who will take over.

Do you want to take part in London to Paris cycle challenge for St Elizabeth Hospice?

Cyclists prepared to set off from Ipswich for the London to Paris cycle ride in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice last year

If you’re still looking for a New Year challenge, then St Elizabeth Hospice might have one for you.

South Street Kids Radio celebrates first birthday

The children from South Street Kids Radio at South Street Studios.

You have a stake in this community and you deserve to be heard. That is the lesson being taught to children from one of the most diverse and deprived areas of Ipswich thanks to an inspiring project.

Ed Sheeran urges Suffolk and Essex to host Comic Relief Red Nose Day fundraisers

Ed Sheeran went to Liberia to visit children living on the streets and slums, many orphaned by the recent Ebola outbreak. During his trip, Ed visited the Street Child Liberia project which uses Comic Relief cash to help give vulnerable children a safe place to stay, reuniting them with their relatives and helping them get back into school.

Ed Sheeran is among a host of famous faces urging people in Suffolk and north Essex to support Comic Relief.

Peter Capaldi will no longer play Doctor Who - who’s next for the role?

Dr Who star Peter Capaldi attending the Doctor Who Festival at the ExCel Centre in London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday November 13, 2015. Credit: Ian West/PA Wire

Peter Capaldi is standing down from the role of Doctor Who in the long-running television series.

