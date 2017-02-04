Partly Cloudy

Mark Murphy: Join the sock race and help Red Nose Day raise millions for good causes

06:00 04 February 2017

Archant

BBC Radio Suffolk breakfast show presenter Mark Murphy wants you to hot-foot it to your sock drawer for Red Nose Day

Comment
I was pleased to see Suffolk star Ed Sheeran involved in Red Nose Day. He went to Liberia to visit the Street Child Liberia project which uses Comic Relief cash. Photo: PA.I was pleased to see Suffolk star Ed Sheeran involved in Red Nose Day. He went to Liberia to visit the Street Child Liberia project which uses Comic Relief cash. Photo: PA.

It’s time to roll up your trouser legs and dig out your comedy socks! It may sound a little Masonic but it’s all in a good cause. Red Nose Day 2017 is on Friday, March 24 and I’d love you to join in the fun and fundraising with me.

Two years ago I encouraged people to don their comedy ties for Red Nose Day; it proved a great success but meant many women felt left out.

So this year we’re going for socks.

The tie thing was great fun. We had people wearing kipper ties, piano key ties and cartoon character ties. The most unusual tie we had belonged to the former chief executive of the Ipswich Building Society, Paul Winter. He came to work wearing a wooden tie! I can’t remember where he got it from or why but it certainly made an impact. In fact the Ipswich Building Society was the first business to sign up to wear comedy socks this year. Within seconds of floating the idea on my BBC Radio Suffolk Breakfast show, they were tweeting saying “we’re in”.

Since then we’ve had Easton and Otley College pledge to join in, Waveney and Suffolk Coastal District Councils are up for it too. The lovely Mandie Holgate who runs the Business Woman’s Network has pledged to get all her members joining in as well. The thing is we’ve all got a sock drawer and I’m sure buried in there somewhere are some comedy socks, maybe with Homer Simpson on!

I always enjoy days like Red Nose Day, not only is it a great fundraiser it’s also great fun. It brings a smile to the workplace. I’ve got my socks sorted out for the day. I’ve been online and bought a pair of bright yellow Norwich City socks to wear, frankly I couldn’t think of anything funnier!

Much of the money raised is spent in places like Africa and it’s great to see Suffolk boy Ed Sheeran joining in this year. He’s been out to Liberia and has made some very special films for Red Nose Day. In fact it’s been a case of going back to his roots because the first time he held a concert as a youngster was for Comic Relief.

I know some people are uneasy with money being spent abroad but I was reassured by Comic Relief guru and Suffolk gal Emma Freud that they are very careful that the money is spent wisely. They strictly vet the projects and check afterwards, so you can be assured your money is well spent.

What you may not know is that a lot of the money raised is spent right here in the UK and here in Suffolk.

Last time around we raised, in this region, a staggering £2.5million. That is now helping to fund 187 projects in our patch. With more homeless people on our Suffolk streets and many charities seeing their funding cut, the money raised from Red Nose Day is needed more than ever.

Red Nose Day founders, Emma and her partner Richard Curtis live in Suffolk and despite the county seeming affluent, they are both well aware of the often hidden need right here on their doorstep. Emma and I spent a day together seeing how some of the money is spent in Suffolk and it was a real eye-opener for both of us.

So what are you waiting for? Dig out those comedy socks you got as a joke present and let them see the light of day on Red Nose Day.

Let me know if you’re up for it by emailing mark.murphy@bbc.co.uk You can find out more details about this year’s appeal by going to rednoseday.com.

• Finally this week may I say thank you to everyone who has been in touch about my column last week which ended up being front page news. It wasn’t easy writing and subsequently seeing my family as headline news but I’m glad I did it. Domestic abuse is something that affects far more people than we could ever imagine.

I have had dozens of very supportive messages and messages from others who had been in a similar situation. I’ve also had it pointed out to me that it’s not always the man who is the perpetrator. It could be the woman in the relationship and of course it could be either partner in a same sex relationship.

If you’re going through any sort of abuse or controlling behaviour, please don’t suffer in silence, talk to someone.

