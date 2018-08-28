Homeless man had bruising all over his body, murder trial hears

A homeless Colchester man who suffered more than 70 wounds was four times the drink-drive limit when he died, a murder trial has heard.

Fifty-six-year-old Martin Dines, whose body was found in St Mary’s car park in Balkerne Hill on April 23, had bruising and abrasions all over his body, three fractured ribs, a fractured nose, injuries to his genitals and part of his ear was missing, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Forensic pathologist Benjamin Swift told a jury on Wednesday that a blood sample taken from Mr Dines showed he had 323 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood - the legal limit is 80 milligrammes.

Dr Swift said that in his opinion the cause of Mr Dines’ death was traumatic head injuries with acute alcohol intoxication a contributing factor.

He said the missing part of Mr Dines’ ear was more in keeping with a bite rather than a stamp

He said Mr Dines had suffered injuries to his genitals.

It is alleged Mr Dines’ injuries were the result of punches, kicks and stamps inflicted by Mark Hartley, 32, of New Kiln Road, Colchester, Darren Miller, 46, of no fixed address and Heidi Kennedy, 47, of Queen Elizabeth Way, Colchester during a dispute about army credentials.

Simon Spence, prosecuting, claimed Mr Dines was left to die after being beaten on three occasions, on the night in question.

All three defendants have denied murder while Miller has admitted a less serious charge of manslaughter.

The first two attacks allegedly happened in Head Street and Crouch Street with the final alleged attack taking place in St Mary’s car park.

A witness allegedly heard Hartley accuse Mr Dines of being “a false para” during one of the alleged attacks.

Hartley spent some days in hospital following his arrest where he allegedly lost his temper and told a nurse: “Last time I got angry I bit someone’s ear off and made them swallow it.”

When a police officer asked him to sign her notebook to confirm what he had said Hartley alleged changed his story and blamed Miller

The trial continues.