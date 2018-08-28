Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Homeless man had bruising all over his body, murder trial hears

PUBLISHED: 17:31 31 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:31 31 October 2018

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A homeless Colchester man who suffered more than 70 wounds was four times the drink-drive limit when he died, a murder trial has heard.

Fifty-six-year-old Martin Dines, whose body was found in St Mary’s car park in Balkerne Hill on April 23, had bruising and abrasions all over his body, three fractured ribs, a fractured nose, injuries to his genitals and part of his ear was missing, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Forensic pathologist Benjamin Swift told a jury on Wednesday that a blood sample taken from Mr Dines showed he had 323 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood - the legal limit is 80 milligrammes.

Dr Swift said that in his opinion the cause of Mr Dines’ death was traumatic head injuries with acute alcohol intoxication a contributing factor.

He said the missing part of Mr Dines’ ear was more in keeping with a bite rather than a stamp

He said Mr Dines had suffered injuries to his genitals.

It is alleged Mr Dines’ injuries were the result of punches, kicks and stamps inflicted by Mark Hartley, 32, of New Kiln Road, Colchester, Darren Miller, 46, of no fixed address and Heidi Kennedy, 47, of Queen Elizabeth Way, Colchester during a dispute about army credentials.

Simon Spence, prosecuting, claimed Mr Dines was left to die after being beaten on three occasions, on the night in question.

All three defendants have denied murder while Miller has admitted a less serious charge of manslaughter.

The first two attacks allegedly happened in Head Street and Crouch Street with the final alleged attack taking place in St Mary’s car park.

A witness allegedly heard Hartley accuse Mr Dines of being “a false para” during one of the alleged attacks.

Hartley spent some days in hospital following his arrest where he allegedly lost his temper and told a nurse: “Last time I got angry I bit someone’s ear off and made them swallow it.”

When a police officer asked him to sign her notebook to confirm what he had said Hartley alleged changed his story and blamed Miller

The trial continues.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

US candidate sorry over Essex village ‘smear’ backing Trump

52 minutes ago Will Jefford
The campaign poster uses the old image to promote Donald Trump's cause before the US mid-term elections Picture: STELLA FOR CONGRESS

A US politician has apologised after his campaign used an image of a village to warn voters of what could happen if they fail to back President Trump.

Hundreds of new mothers are missing out on skin-to-skin contact with newborns

10 minutes ago Michael Steward
NHS statistics reveal many mothers are missing out on skin-to-skin contact with newborns Picture: FIONA HANSON/PA

Many mothers giving birth at hospitals in the region are missing out on important skin-to-skin bonding time with their newborns, according to NHS statistics.

Exclusive: ‘Desperate’ need for foster carers revealed as data shows scale of shortfall

13 minutes ago Emily Townsend
More foster carers are needed in Suffolk, bosses say Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Suffolk desperately needs more foster carers, experts are warning as it’s revealed hundreds are required to plug a “massive” shortfall.

Suffolk designers’ earrings picked by Meghan Markle on New Zealand tour

43 minutes ago Jake Foxford
(left to right) The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a reception at the Auckland War Memorial Museum, New Zealand with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday October 30, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Tour. Photo credit should read: Ian Vogler/PA Wire

One Suffolk jewellery maker has had a right royal result after the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was spotted wearing a pair of her earrings in New Zealand.

Video: WATCH: Greene King reveals ghost stories from Suffolk pubs to mark Halloween

43 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
The Nutshell Pub in Bury St Edmunds has stories of a ghost child. Picture: PETER BASH

Find out if your local is haunted by watching a video of some of Suffolk’s most cursed pubs.

Car crash causes long delays on A142 near Newmarket

49 minutes ago Will Jefford
The A142 near Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A crash involving a lorry and a motorcycle has caused long tailbacks on the A142 as it meets the A14 near Newmarket.

Homeless man had bruising all over his body, murder trial hears

17:31 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A homeless Colchester man who suffered more than 70 wounds was four times the drink-drive limit when he died, a murder trial has heard.

Most read

Cat café directors fined for breaching food safety and hygiene regulations

Gemma Whitehouse (left) and Lauren Moyes opening the Catastrophe Cat Cafe in Needham Market Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Heavy delays expected on A14 following three vehicle collision

The collision is already causing tailbacks along the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Growing concern as 12-year-old boy goes missing from Ipswich town centre

Brian Smith went missing from Ipswich town centre. Pictures: SUFFOLK POLICE

Mother-of-two who died aged 38 saves three lives after donating organs

Hayley Adams was a strong supporter of organ donation, with her organs helping three people since her death. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

Video: ‘They have been excellent for me’ - Lambert pleased with Ipswich players after first training sessions

Paul Lambert has been pleased with what he's seen during training at Playford Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Have you seen Camilla Tarr? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24