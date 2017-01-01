Rain

Martin Newell’s Joy of Essex - Our beloved Brian Matthew ensures he is never bigger than the music

10:00 01 January 2017

Brian Matthew - BBC Radio 2 broadcaster

At time of writing, Brian Matthew, presenter of BBC Radio’s Sounds of The Sixties is reported to be ‘under the weather’, writes Martin Newell.

Sir Tim Rice is currently stewarding the popular show. Brian’s style gives lie to the smug old cliche that ‘if you remember the Sixties, you weren’t there’. At 88 years of age the presenter has the memory of an elephant. I do not know the exact ratings of SOTS, which began in 1990, but I do know that for its loyal following, ‘Avids’ as its host affectionately calls us, the show is unmissable.

Brian is most often described as ‘avuncular’ that is, of a friendly uncle-like demeanour. He’s rather more than that. He’s one of those radio people who have helped make the BBC what it is, the best broadcasting organisation in the world. Brian, even within the ostensibly ‘no-brow’ field of 1960s pop music, still manages to “educate, to inform, to entertain”. For these three aims were Lord Reith’s triton, first brandished at the public when the BBC was still young. Brian, who started working for the Beeb in 1948, was already in place when the first home-grown British pop, in the form of skiffle and trad jazz first arrived.

He hosted the TV show Thank Your Lucky Stars as well as the radio shows, Saturday Club and Easy Beat. Auntie Beeb, during pop’s early years didn’t quite ‘get’ pop music. This is why when the pied piper of pirate radio came dancing into town in 1963, many of the children followed him right out of the gates and stopped listening to the BBC altogether, until late 1967.

At this point, fun-loving socialist hero and former aristocrat Tony Benn, who was then Home Secretary, banned the pirates, with a hurriedly-drafted new law. Brian, very much old-money BBC, has somehow escaped the organisation’s periodic cultural purges. At a guess, he probably did this by the simple expedient of getting on with his job and doing it very well.

What’s so good about Sounds of the Sixties? It never attempts to ‘curate’ the music on our behalf, a common fault nowadays. Brian just plays the records: anything which was released between January 1960 and January 1970. He plays a-sides, b-sides, album tracks and rarities. He plays hits and obscurities, from chi-chi little novelty songs, to the more pretentious disasters of early prog rock. He plays rock’n’roll. He plays paisley-dayglo psychedelica. He plays all of it without prejudice, dashing in, as he does so, little facts, connections and anecdotes, all of this at a gentle pace. And d’you know what’s really good about him? He always tells you what the track is called and who the artist is. For that alone, he stands out above many broadcasters who think that they’re Bigger Than The Music.

Admittedly, he’s got great material to work with. The Sixties dawned just as those post-war youngsters went out to work at 15 or 16 years old. A whole generation suddenly had a few ackers. They spent it on clothes and records. Pop was huge business back then. Cometh the hour cometh the pop stars. What were the Beeb doing? Mostly, still playing the Northern Dance Orchestra, Eric Coates and Mantovani.

The thing about 1960s pop was that it didn’t comprise just one style of music, as the forty-somethings who run things now would have you believe. It wasn’t some corny Austin Powers period, with everyone in flares and Sgt Pepper jackets forever doing a vigorous go-go dance, next to a London bus. Musically, it was a rather varied time. It encompassed comedy too: from Bernard Cribbins’ Right Said Fred at one end to Rolf Harris’s Two Little Boys at the other. In mid 1967, the Flower Power year, Traffic’s trippy Hole In My Shoe and Anita Harris’s Fifties-throwback ballad Just Loving You existed pretty much in the same airplay space.

During the whole decade the pop charts were full of strange bedfellows. Those naughty Rolling Stones might find themselves nestling uncomfortably close to the Singing Nun. It was culturally egalitarian too, the People’s Choice. In February 1967 even the Beatles’ Strawberry Fields and Penny Lane couldn’t knock Engelbert Humperdinck off the top-spot. So great was the amount of brilliant, innovative and sometimes downright silly, records being made, that much of it, the public never had a chance to hear. There simply wasn’t the airplay time. With the Beatles and the Stones at the top of the tree, you had to be at least The Kinks, or The Who to even make the second division.

The surge of creativity writhing below was glistening with under-exposed, sometimes, unheard gems. Brian regularly plays these forgotten tracks; songs which perhaps weren’t quite as good as Day Tripper or A Whiter Shade of Pale but which still sounded pretty amazing. Sounds of the Sixties also demonstrates, at times, how ghastly, hilarious and plain bonkers some of the era’s music really was. The show is never dull.

Every Saturday morning between 8 and 10am, is like taking a stroll through an eccentric sonic museum, with a great tour guide on hand to explain the exhibits. I hope Brian is feeling better soon. Tim Rice, whom I know loves the music every bit as much as I and my fellow listeners do, is a fair replacement for him. But he ain’t “Your old mate, Brian Matthew.” That’s it for this week. See you next week.

