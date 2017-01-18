Masked gang armed with crowbar and hammer force Halstead Co-op staff to hand over contents of safe

Police are hunting four men who robbed a Co-op in Halstead, Essex. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

Police in Essex say they are confident officers can catch four armed robbers who held up a Co-op in Halstead with a crowbar and a hammer last night.

Four men made staff open the office safe and stole a four-figure sum of cash before making off on foot from the Co-op, in Abels Road, at about 8pm yesterday.

The men wore all black and had scarves over their faces. A search of the area was carried out but the suspects could not be located.

Detective Inspector Mark Cadd said: “This was a frightening incident for the members of staff involved.

“We are investigating whether or not this is linked to a series of other robberies in the Braintree district in recent months.

“Essex Police will not tolerate people causing fear and threatening violence, and we are confident we will find the people responsible.

“We believe the local community can play an important part in bringing these people to justice and I would urge anyone with any information about this incident or any others to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Braintree CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.