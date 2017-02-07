Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Matt Hancock MP criticises Crown Prosecution Service for charging Haverhill rector Ian Finn with fraud

17:35 07 February 2017

Clergyman Ian Finn has been cleared.

Clergyman Ian Finn has been cleared.

Archant

The Crown Prosecution Service has been rapped by the West Suffolk MP for “cruelly” bringing a case of fraud against Haverhill priest Ian Finn, who has now been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Comment
Matt Hancock MPMatt Hancock MP

He was acquitted by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court of fraud charges on February 6 and spoke afterwards of his three-year “personal nightmare”.

Matt Hancock welcomed the news of the Reverend Canon Finn’s verdict. Mr Finn was parish rector at the St Mary The Virgin Church before this case.

“I am delighted that Ian Finn has been cleared unanimously of all charges and that the three-year ordeal he has so cruelly been subject to has been brought to an end,” said Mr Hancock.

“Ian has served the community for many years as a much-loved vicar. It has been abundantly clear throughout that this case should never have been brought. I hope that lessons are learned so that the limited resources of the court system are not wasted bringing cases like this in future.”

He added: “I hope that Ian can now start to rebuild his life, which has always been lived in the service of others.”

Mr Finn, 58, of Hopton Rise, in Haverhill always denied fraud between 2007 and 2014 in respect of £12,707 of church fees and blamed incompetence, not corruption, for the errors.

The case was first brought to court in November 2015, when the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

The CPS then decided to seek a retrial, which a spokesman said was in accordance with its policy.

Reacting to Mr Hancock’s comments, a spokesman from the CPS said: “The CPS does not decide whether anyone is guilty or innocent – we assess whether there is enough evidence, and if it is in the public interest, to present a case to court.

“We are satisfied this case was properly brought and the judge was satisfied there was a case for Reverend Finn to answer. After hearing all the evidence the jury has acquitted him and we respect their decision.”

Speaking after he was cleared, Mr Finn said: “The last three years have been a personal nightmare which I feared, during the darkest days, would never end.

“Despite today’s verdict my life will never be the same again. It is a nightmare which should never have taken place.”

When the errors were first brought to his attention in 2014 he immediately wrote a cheque to cover the shortfall.

Keywords: Ipswich Crown Court UN Court

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Inquest for mentally-ill Ipswich man hears of ‘balancing act’ in supporting ‘hard to reach’ patients

21 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
David Martin, who was found dead in his Ipswich flat in September 2014.

The death of a mentally-ill Suffolk man has raised questions about whether patients’ independence should be protected to the detriment of their own physical wellbeing.

Temporary traffic lights set for Main Road and Ropes Drive in Kesgrave next week

25 minutes ago Jason Noble
Road works on Main Road (A1214) in Kesgrave are causing long delays for motorists.

Temporary traffic lights will be set up for work in two busy Kesgrave roads from Monday – but highways chiefs have said it will not disrupt rush hour traffic.

Man accused of Weybread double murder had gambling debts, Ipswich Crown Court told

16:49 Colin Adwent
Peter and Sylvia Stuart

A man burdened by gambling debts murdered Peter and Sylvia Stuart – a couple he believed were millionaires, a court heard today.

Could St Andrew’s Street South in Bury St Edmunds soon be pedestrianised?

54 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
St Andrew's Street South

Could St Andrew’s Street South in Bury St Edmunds soon be pedestrianised under the new town centre masterplan?

Breaking News: RAF jets escort aircraft to Stansted airport due to ‘disruptive passenger’ on board

16:18 Adam Howlett
The main terminal building at Stansted Airport.

RAF Typhoon jets have intercepted and escorted an airplane to Stansted airport in Essex due to a ‘disruptive passenger’.

Colchester man died of injuries suffered in 1992 car accident, coroner rules

17:47 Michael Steward
Essex Coroners' Court in Chelmsford

A Colchester man who suffered brain damage after a car accident died as a result of his injuries 25 years later, a coroner has ruled.

Man approaches two 12-year-old girls in Colchester

17:41 Adam Howlett
Police car

Essex police are appealing for information after two 12-year-old girls were approached by a man in Colchester.

Most read

Ambulance service thankful no one hurt in four-vehicle smash between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds

A lorry and several cars have collided (stock image)

Tributes left to ‘Katie’ at scene of Bardwell crash where woman in her 30s died

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell

Katie Bent named as 32-year-old killed after Bardwell crash

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell

Trial due to begin today of Essex man accused of murdering Suffolk couple

Peter and Sylvia Stuart

Suffolk farmer describes carnage caused by dog attack on lambs grazing near Bury St Edmunds

Lambs (stock image). Credit: Pamela Bidwell

Woman in her 30s dies following two vehicle crash in Bardwell

The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Updated: Unexpected deaths rise coincides with bed closures at region’s mental health trust, Panorama finds

BBC Panorama, broadcast last night, said the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust cut 136 psychiatric beds from 2012 onwards  even though demand continued to rise (Picture: BBC)

Video: See all of Tom Lawrence’s stunning Ipswich Town goals in our timeline of his loan

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal to take Town 2-1 up in the Ipswich Town v Reading (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 04 February 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Blues under-23s hit eight against Watford

Monty Patterson

Radioactive material on Aldeburgh beach could come from accidents around the world

Aldeburgh beach. PHOTO: Tina Tuckwell

Milne says it’s now up to McCarthy to ‘make it work’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne

Could St Andrew’s Street South in Bury St Edmunds soon be pedestrianised?

St Andrew's Street South
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24