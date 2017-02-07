Matt Hancock MP criticises Crown Prosecution Service for charging Haverhill rector Ian Finn with fraud

The Crown Prosecution Service has been rapped by the West Suffolk MP for “cruelly” bringing a case of fraud against Haverhill priest Ian Finn, who has now been cleared of any wrongdoing.

He was acquitted by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court of fraud charges on February 6 and spoke afterwards of his three-year “personal nightmare”.

Matt Hancock welcomed the news of the Reverend Canon Finn’s verdict. Mr Finn was parish rector at the St Mary The Virgin Church before this case.

“I am delighted that Ian Finn has been cleared unanimously of all charges and that the three-year ordeal he has so cruelly been subject to has been brought to an end,” said Mr Hancock.

“Ian has served the community for many years as a much-loved vicar. It has been abundantly clear throughout that this case should never have been brought. I hope that lessons are learned so that the limited resources of the court system are not wasted bringing cases like this in future.”

He added: “I hope that Ian can now start to rebuild his life, which has always been lived in the service of others.”

Mr Finn, 58, of Hopton Rise, in Haverhill always denied fraud between 2007 and 2014 in respect of £12,707 of church fees and blamed incompetence, not corruption, for the errors.

The case was first brought to court in November 2015, when the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

The CPS then decided to seek a retrial, which a spokesman said was in accordance with its policy.

Reacting to Mr Hancock’s comments, a spokesman from the CPS said: “The CPS does not decide whether anyone is guilty or innocent – we assess whether there is enough evidence, and if it is in the public interest, to present a case to court.

“We are satisfied this case was properly brought and the judge was satisfied there was a case for Reverend Finn to answer. After hearing all the evidence the jury has acquitted him and we respect their decision.”

Speaking after he was cleared, Mr Finn said: “The last three years have been a personal nightmare which I feared, during the darkest days, would never end.

“Despite today’s verdict my life will never be the same again. It is a nightmare which should never have taken place.”

When the errors were first brought to his attention in 2014 he immediately wrote a cheque to cover the shortfall.