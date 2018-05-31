‘Feel good factor’ Maui Waui festival returns to Suffolk for three days of music, circus shows and cabaret

The colourfully decorated main tent at last year's Maui Waui Festival Picture: JERRY TYE Jerry Tye (Copyright)

A three-day festival focussed on its “all-welcoming family feel” returns to Suffolk this weekend bringing an assortment of world class bands, circus shows and cabaret.

The Kids Group at last year's Maui Waui Festival Picture: JERRY TYE The Kids Group at last year's Maui Waui Festival Picture: JERRY TYE

Organisers of the sixth Maui Waui, which takes place at Peakhill Farm in Theberton from Friday-Sunday, claim it is “fast becoming one of the most exciting festivals in East Anglia”.

Featuring internationally renowned acts including Gentleman’s Dub Club, Eat Static and Mercury award winner Talvin Singh, the festival also offers a place for undiscovered bands.

With six stages focussing on diverse musical genres from electro, techno and trance, to folk, funk and reggae, this year’s festival also features, for the first time, a World Music Cafe Stage, showcasing acts from across the globe.

The drum workshop at last year's Maui Waui Festival Picture: JERRY TYE The drum workshop at last year's Maui Waui Festival Picture: JERRY TYE

“Creativity, art and extravagant décor is at the heart of Maui Waui,” said an event spokesman.

“Months of creative work go into the event, both before the event and on site, ensuring that its six venues and many attractions really look the part.”

“This attention to detail is what really sets this event apart from other small festivals, along with the colourful and vibrant folk who attend, all of which makes for an electric atmosphere on the site.”

Dreadzone performing at last year's Maui Waui Festival Picture: JERRY TYE Dreadzone performing at last year's Maui Waui Festival Picture: JERRY TYE

Festival organisers have also highlighted their commitment to green policies, using solar energy to power lighting, recycling 80% of site rubbish and insisting upon ethical trading and food standards.

“Maui Waui is a ‘feel-good-factor’ festival, family friendly and all - welcoming,” said an event spokesman,

“If you have never been to a Maui Waui Festival before you are in for a surprise so come along and find out what all the talk is about.”

Children aged 13 and under attend for free.

Visit Maui Waui’s website for information and tickets.