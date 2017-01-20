Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

May on Brexit: what will it mean for farmers?

17:03 20 January 2017

Prime Minister Theresa May speaking at Lancaster House in London where she outlined her plans for Brexit, saying that she does not want an outcome which leaves the UK

Prime Minister Theresa May speaking at Lancaster House in London where she outlined her plans for Brexit, saying that she does not want an outcome which leaves the UK "half in, half out" of the European Union. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 17, 2017. See PA story POLITICS Brexit. Photo credit should read: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

This week, Prime Minister Theresa May gave her landmark speech on Brexit in which she made clear that the UK would not be seeking to be in the European Union single market, or full membership of the customs union. At the same time, the UK will control the number of people coming to Britain from the EU. But what will this mean to UK and East Anglian farmers? SARAH CHAMBERS reports.

Comment

Farmers’ leaders are continuing to press for the “best possible” access to trade with Europe, and access to a competent and reliable workforce following Prime Minister Theresa May’s landmark Brexit speech on Tuesday.

Theresa May gave a broad-brush description of her goals in her landmark speech at Lancaster House in London, controversially confirming Britain will leave the European single market when it quits the European Union.

She said that she wanted to remain part of a customs agreement with the remaining 27 EU states but had an “open mind” over whether this would be through associate membership or through some other arrangement.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) council said the British food production sector needed “the best possible” access to trade with Europe, access to a competent and reliable workforce, a government commitment to agriculture, and an assurance that any changes to trading relationships or farm policy should be subject to a period of transition.

The Country, Land and Business Association (CLA) urged a move away from the arguments “that have been a hangover of the referendum”, but said it was “cautious” about the consequences of new trade deals with other countries and markets.

The NFU pointed out that 72% of agricultural exports go to the EU with some sectors heavily dependent on trade with the rest of Europe. For example, of £300m UK lamb exports, £290m came from sales to Europe, and 78% of wheat and barley exports went to the EU.

“Whilst clarity from the Prime Minister has been needed, NFU council still has legitimate and important concerns,” the NFU council said. “The Prime Minister has ruled out the UK’s continuing participation in the European Single Market or the EU Customs Union and instead has stated her intention to pursue a free trade agreement with the EU.

“We hope the prime minister’s ambition can be achieved, but as we know these kind of deals normally take years to conclude and do not cover all products.

“If a quick and comprehensive deal cannot be achieved it would be absolutely vital that there are appropriate phased arrangements to avoid a disruptive cliff-edge to allow Britain’s farmers to adapt.”

The NFU is now seeking urgent talks with the government about how a post-Brexit Britain could work for Britain’s food production and seeking detailed commitments on a transition period.

CLA East director Ben Underwood said the Brexit scenario the prime minister had set out was a “dramatic change” and would have a major impact on UK farming.

“Our aim must be to retain tariff free access for all products and all parts of the agri-food supply chain. We will continue to provide whatever support we can to help in securing this vital outcome.

“We are more cautious about the consequences of new trade deals with other countries and markets. We understand and support the principle that post-Brexit, the Government will pursue a range of trade agreements that can bring benefits to the UK economy as a whole.”

He echoed the NFU’s call to avoid economic cliff edges and said phasing in the implementation of such change would be “critical” to the livelihoods of farmers and the future of rural communities in Britain.

Edward Barker, associate at East Anglian land agents Cheffins, said there were mixed reactions in the farming sector on the announcement about leaving the single market.

“On the one hand it is negative as inputs will be going up in price, such as fertiliser, feed, fuel and machinery. However, on the flip side this could indeed bring about opportunities for farmers and agriculture as a whole,” he said.

“The NFU commissioned research suggested that in such a scenario UK farmers would see some benefit from raised food prices, as it would be harder to import products. However, only time will tell if this is the case.”

Keywords: Theresa May European Union United Kingdom Europe

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Police investigation into Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh

Yesterday, 23:00 Jason Noble
Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

A criminal investigation has been launched by police into a failing care home in Hadleigh at which a resident died.

Lorry on fire after crash on A14 near Needham Market in Suffolk

Yesterday, 20:11 Adam Howlett
On-call firefighters complete their training at RAF Wattisham.

A lorry has burst into flames following a crash with a car on the A14 westbound in Suffolk close to Needham Market.

Armed robbers who raided Witham bank warned they could face life sentences

Yesterday, 19:45 EADT reporter
The scene of the armed robbery outside the Halifax branch in The Newlands shopping centre in Witham. Pic: Nigel Brown.

Two serial armed robbers who raided banks in Witham and Great Dunmow received a warning today they could face life sentences.

Man cost the NHS £350,000 for two-year stay at James Paget University Hospital

Yesterday, 17:36 Matt Stott
James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

A Suffolk man has been evicted from his hospital bed by court order after he “unnecessarily” refused to leave for more than two years.

Plans for new secondary school in Colchester are given the go-ahead

Yesterday, 18:56 Adam Howlett
Old Alderman Blaxhill School. Now The Stanway Federation Learning Centre.

Outline plans for a new 900 pupil secondary school in Colchester have been given the green light by Essex County Council.

See how restaurants in Woodbridge, Felixstowe and Lowestoft performed in east Suffolk’s latest food hygiene ratings

Yesterday, 18:47 Andrew Hirst
Food inspectors (stock image). Picture by Simon Finlay

Urgent improvements have been demanded of three food businesses in east Suffolk, according to hygiene inspection reports.

Updated: One dead and another seriously injured in hospital after ‘explosion in boiler room’ at Felixstowe docks

Yesterday, 18:34 Emily Townsend
A person has died and another is seriously injured after an 'explosion in a boiler room' of a ship

A crewman has died after a boiler backfired in the engine room of the Manhattan Bridge container ship as it was docking at Felixstowe port last night – causing an “explosion”.

Most read

Gallery: See pictures of sinkhole which has forced main road closure in Sudbury

The sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana Hughes

Lorry on fire after crash on A14 near Needham Market in Suffolk

On-call firefighters complete their training at RAF Wattisham.

Updated: Red Lion Hotel in Colchester told to improve cleanliness following visit by food hygiene inspectors

The Red Lion Hotel, High Street, Colchester, Essex.

See how restaurants in Woodbridge, Felixstowe and Lowestoft performed in east Suffolk’s latest food hygiene ratings

Food inspectors (stock image). Picture by Simon Finlay

Which parts of Suffolk have the largest houses? Ipswich and Lowestoft have most small homes

Most Ipswich houses are in council tax Bands A or B.

Double amputee crash victim Shaun Whiter to embark on 150-mile Ipswich Town cycle feat

Shaun with Simon Milton (left) and Mick McCarthy.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24