Meet Lee Walker, the new headteacher of King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds

The replacement for one of Suffolk’s most prominent headteachers has been appointed, with the new Bury St Edmunds school leader admitting he will have “big shoes to fill”.

Geoff Barton will stand down from his role at King Edward VI School at the end of next term, after 15 years in charge.

His replacement will be Lee Walker, currently vice principal at a school in Cambridgeshire, and he will start in April next year.

Mr Walker said: “It is a real delight and privilege to be joining King Edward VI School as headteacher at this most exciting time in the school’s development.

“The school rightly prides itself on its outstanding ethos, fantastic range of opportunity and the vibrancy of its learning community.

“I am proud to have been selected to lead a school with such strengths. During the interview process I was overwhelmed by the kindness demonstrated by all of those I met and I relish the opportunity to work closely with students, staff and parents as I lead the school through the next stage of its journey.

“Although I know I have big shoes to fill, I feel very fortunate to succeed Geoff Barton, and I look forward to working closely with him during this period of transition.”

Mr Walker is currently vice principal at Hinchingbrooke School in Huntingdon.

Brian Field, chairman of governors, said that everyone who met Mr Walker during the three-day interview process was “most impressed”.

Mr Barton said: “It’s already clear that Lee will be a superb headteacher for King Edward VI School.

“He understands the ethos, is passionate about music and the arts, and brings expertise in assessment and the curriculum.

“I couldn’t be more delighted that this wonderful school will be led by him from April.”