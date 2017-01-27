Meeting set to get bus services in Kesgrave to stop closer to Ipswich Hospital

Ipswich Hospital

Kesgrave Town Council is set to speak to bus service providers and Ipswich Hospital in a bid to get bus services to stop closer to the hospital.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents in Kesgrave have reported to Kesgrave Town Council and organisations including Kesgrave WI and Kesgrave Help Centre that the nearest stops in Woodbridge Road are too far away from hospital buildings, and preventing some people using buses for their appointments.

Some residents have also signed a petition over the matter.

Currently, no Kesgrave bus services go into the hospital itself to drop off or pick up passengers.

Sue Hall, public transport liaison officer for the town council said that there was a clear demand for a closer service, and hoped to begin talks with operator First Buses over potentially tweaking some off-peak services that would stop directly outside the Garrett Anderson Centre.

Ms Hall added: “Kesgrave has reasonably good bus services. But the buses don’t always go to the places people need to get to and bus connections are not always available at the times people need to travel.

“For example, when the Good Neighbours Scheme ran in Kesgrave it found that transport was the biggest issue facing residents.

“All of this can mean that people struggle to access essential services and medical appointments.”

First Buses said it did not currently have plans to adapt the route, but wouldn’t rule out a change if needed.

Steve Wickers, managing director for First Eastern Counties said: “We would welcome the opportunity to speak with Sue and the district councillors about the suggestion.

“Until now, we have not been made aware of any comments made by residents, but we will always look into the viability of changing a route if it meets the demands of the majority of people using a service.”

An Ipswich Hospital spokeswoman said that bus routes were decided by the bus firms themselves, and added: “We are very willing to talk to any group or organisation which represents our patients or potential patients, and very happy to take forward any discussions with them.”

A meeting has been set up for February.