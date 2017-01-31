Memorial event in Great Cornard for Mark Pinnegar who died last years

Former Sudbury Rugby Club star Mark Pinnegar, who died last year

A talented rugby player who died suddenly last year will be remembered by his former teammates at a memorial luncheon and auction in Sudbury.

Mark Pinnegar, who was a key member of Sudbury Rugby Club at the height of its success, passed away in June 2016 after collapsing while he was out running with his five year old son. He was just 52.

A number of rugby-related keepsakes have now been donated for an auction which will take place on February 18 at a pre-match ‘Mark Pinnegar Memorial Luncheon’ at the club in Great Cornard. The idea is to raise money for Mr Pinnegar’s wife Denise and two young sons, Sean and Cian, who now live in Ireland.

Mr Pinnegar’s contribution to Sudbury Rugby Club was “significant”, not only on the pitch but also as a valued club volunteer, promoting rugby and its core values in the local community. He also played a major part in the club’s promotion into the National League in the early 1990s.

Former teammate Tim Newcomb said: “Mark was 6ft 4” tall, very athletic and kept himself really fit so it was a big shock when we heard what had happened. He was a hugely valued club member from the mid 80s through to the late 90s as a player and was a massively popular figure who gave a lot back in terms of coaching. He played through the club’s ‘purple patch’ and was a very important part of its success. He was a giant for Sudbury on the pitch but had an equally big personality off the pitch.”

Among the auction prizes is a bottle of ‘House of Commons’ white wine signed by Prime Minister Theresa May. Other top lots include:

• 2017 England Shirt signed by members of the current Six Nations Squad

• Waterproof Adidas overcoat issued to players on the victorious 1997 British Lions Tour owned by Jason Leonard

• Two tickets to watch a St Helen’s rugby league home match of your choice during the 2017 season with hospitality

• Wasps Premiership shirt signed by members of the 2017 squad and one or two famous ‘Old Wasps’.

• All Party Parliamentary Rugby Awards 2009 Match Shirt signed by Gareth Edwards and others

Email Ruth at sudbury-rufc@btconnect.com to place bids for items before February 18.