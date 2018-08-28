Gallery

Do you know the legend behind the name of the Wildman Pub?

Who was pulling pints at the Wildman in 1974?

Names of our oldest pubs can often tell a story about the town or village in which they stand and that is the case with the Wildman in Sproughton.

Wildman Pub in 1974

The name of the Bramford Road pub derives from a local legend about a hermit who lived in nearby woods.

Were you a regular punter in the 1970s?

The pub was built in the 16th century and is still part of the community today.

Nice evening drink inside the pub in 1974

A large restaurant area dominates the interior, while it has traditional pub games and a beer garden.

Cheers!

Here we look back to 1974 with these nostalgic pictures.

Can you spot yourself or someone you know in this picture gallery?

Were you a regular punter at the pub in the 1970s? Or is it your local now?

Can you name this duo from that night in 1974?

Do these photos evoke memories of days gone by?

Inside the Wildman in 1974

If you have memories you would like to share, contact us today