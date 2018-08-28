Heavy Rain

Do you know the legend behind the name of the Wildman Pub?

PUBLISHED: 16:14 30 October 2018

Who was pulling pints at the Wildman in 1974? Picture: ARCHANT

Who was pulling pints at the Wildman in 1974? Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Names of our oldest pubs can often tell a story about the town or village in which they stand and that is the case with the Wildman in Sproughton.

Wildman Pub in 1974 Picture: ARCHANTWildman Pub in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

The name of the Bramford Road pub derives from a local legend about a hermit who lived in nearby woods.

Were you a regular punter in the 1970s? Picture: ARCHANTWere you a regular punter in the 1970s? Picture: ARCHANT

The pub was built in the 16th century and is still part of the community today.

Nice evening drink inside the pub in 1974 Picture: ARCHANTNice evening drink inside the pub in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

A large restaurant area dominates the interior, while it has traditional pub games and a beer garden.

Cheers! Picture: ARCHANTCheers! Picture: ARCHANT

Here we look back to 1974 with these nostalgic pictures.

Can you spot yourself or someone you know in this picture gallery? Picture: ARCHANTCan you spot yourself or someone you know in this picture gallery? Picture: ARCHANT

Were you a regular punter at the pub in the 1970s? Or is it your local now?

Can you name this duo from that night in 1974? Picture: ARCHANTCan you name this duo from that night in 1974? Picture: ARCHANT

Do these photos evoke memories of days gone by?

Inside the Wildman in 1974 Picture: ARCHANTInside the Wildman in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

If you have memories you would like to share, contact us today

