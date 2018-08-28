Do you know the legend behind the name of the Wildman Pub?
PUBLISHED: 16:14 30 October 2018
Archant
Names of our oldest pubs can often tell a story about the town or village in which they stand and that is the case with the Wildman in Sproughton.
The name of the Bramford Road pub derives from a local legend about a hermit who lived in nearby woods.
The pub was built in the 16th century and is still part of the community today.
A large restaurant area dominates the interior, while it has traditional pub games and a beer garden.
Here we look back to 1974 with these nostalgic pictures.
Were you a regular punter at the pub in the 1970s? Or is it your local now?
Do these photos evoke memories of days gone by?
