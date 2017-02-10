Overcast

Memories of a ‘quiet and unassuming’ man who led ‘Golden Age’ at Cretingham’s New Bell Inn

15:39 10 February 2017

John and Audrey Appleby at the opening of the New Bell Inn at Cretingham in 1967

John and Audrey Appleby at the opening of the New Bell Inn at Cretingham in 1967

To his friends and family, John Appleby will always be remembered as a “quiet and unassuming” man, who was gentle, kind and loving.

John Appleby, who opened the New Bell Inn, CretinghamJohn Appleby, who opened the New Bell Inn, Cretingham

His life’s legacy, however, is one of bustling pubs, sporting accolades and globe-trotting adventures.

For many, John will be known from his “Golden Age” at the New Bell Inn, in Cretingham, which he opened with his wife Audrey in 1967. The couple, who were childhood sweethearts, came from a farming background in Essex but moved to Suffolk after they bought the cottages that became the Bell from Audrey’s father.

With four young children in tow, Audrey said it was “a lot of hard work”.

“But it was lovely,” she added. “After it really got going it was great fun and the children made lots of friends.”

During their time at The Bell, the couple saw the pub grow to attract visitors from “far and wide”, with the musical performances on Saturday nights proving particularly popular.

“People would come with their accordions and banjos and they’d all dance over broom sticks,” Audrey said. “I don’t think people do that anymore.”

After 11 happy years, Audrey said the busy pub became too much and she and John bought a derelict cottage a few miles away in Mickfield, which they renovated while staying in a mobile home. By the time it was complete, however, Audrey said John “missed the pub” and so they took on The Mill in Saxtead.

Even after “retiring” to Badingham, John kept busy helping with his son Stephen’s wholesale fish suppliers, Brown & May, delivering seafood to Suffolk restaurants, until he was 81.

Though he kept busy throughout his life, John’s family say he was a “quiet and unassuming” man, who “did not like to blow his trumpet”.

“He was very kind and gentle,” said daughter Sarah Gaffer. “I don’t think I can ever remember him being cross.”

When not behind the bar, John was also a champion show-jumper, keen rally driver and avid sea swimmer, who travelled the world with his family. “We had a very good life together, when you think about it,” said Audrey.

John died on Friday, February 3, aged 88. He leaves his wife, four children, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

His funeral is at St Peter’s Church, Cretingham, at 2pm on February 20, followed by refreshments at The Bell.

