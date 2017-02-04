Men armed with knives target Colchester shop twice in four days

Police are appealing for information following two attempted robberies at a Colchester shop.

Between 11.50pm on Monday January 30 and midnight, a man armed with a knife entered Jan and Phil’s in Barrack Street and demanded cash.

Staff called police and the man left empty handed.

Officers carried out a search of the area but were unable to find him.

He is described as a white man around 6ft 2ins tall and was wearing a black coat with ‘Superdry’ written in green, a light grey hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and a black scarf covering his face.

He was carrying a large black holdall.

At around 11.20am on Thursday February 2, a man walked into the shop and took out a knife and demanded staff to hand over cash.

He ran off empty-handed when staff called for assistance.

The suspect was described as a white man, between 5ft 11ins and 6ft tall, wearing grey jogging bottoms, a light grey tracksuit hooded top, a black balaclava, and black gloves.

He was also carrying a large black holdall.

Police are linking both incidents and urge any witnesses or anyone with information about who is responsible to contact Dc Lucy Percival at Colchester CID on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org