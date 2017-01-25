Overcast

Men on Colchester drugs charges sentenced

15:48 25 January 2017

Ipswich Crown Court

Two men involved in the supply of drugs in Colchester have been given suspended prison sentences.

Before Ipswich Crown Court were Nicholas Zurek, 42, of Queen Elizabeth Way, Colchester, and Riccardo Anderson, 25, of Enfield, London.

Zurek admitted allowing his premises to be used for the supply of class A drugs and was given a 12-month prison sentence suspended for two years and a 12- month drug rehabilitation requirement. He was also given a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Anderson admitted two offences of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years. He was also ordered to do 240 hours unpaid work in the community.

Russell Butcher, prosecuting, said police officers raided Zurek’s property on August 4, 2015 and found 79 wraps of heroin and cocaine, weighing 12-13g, in a safe. Anderson was found sitting in a car outside the premises smoking cannabis and initially denied being involved in the supply of drugs, said Mr Butcher.

