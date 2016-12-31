Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Mentally ill Bury St Edmunds woman who threatened to kill herself feels abandoned, court told

10:00 31 December 2016

Ipswich Magistrates' Court.

Ipswich Magistrates' Court.

A mentally ill woman who doused herself with petrol and threatened to set it alight feels abandoned by the mental health services, a court heard.

Comment

It was latest in a long line of incidents in which the woman – who the EADT has decided not to name due to her fragile mental health – has threatened to harm herself and potentially put others in danger.

Her issues are so complicated that District Judge Alexander Jacobs was left perplexed as to what to do with the 23-year-old when she appeared before the magistrates’ court in Ipswich.

The woman admitted assaulting a police officer who wrestled a lighter from her during the incident at her Bury St Edmunds flat on Tuesday.

She had previously been before the court two weeks earlier for a similar matter.

Judge Jacobs spent a considerable time trying to find an appropriate sentence which could offer her some help.

He had previously heard the woman has a borderline personality disorder and numerous convictions for being a public nuisance.

Eventually the judge felt he had no alternative but to give her a six-month community order with a rehabilitation requirement of up to 15 days, although this would not address her mental health issues.

Judge Jacobs told her: “I fully accept when you assaulted the police officer you were clearly not well. You are still not well in my judgment. Someone needs to help you.”

During the hearing Lyndon Davies, the woman’s solicitor, said his client had voluntarily taken up a place at the Milton Keynes treatment centre in the last few months.

However, she left by mutual consent due to her behaviour.

The court was told when she is under stress she “presses the self-destruct button”.

Mr Davies said: “She feels somewhat abandoned by the mental health services.

“They will say ‘we have done what we can - we have limited resources and it hasn’t worked’.”

After the hearing mental health professionals said they could not comment on specific cases, but help was always available if someone wanted to engage with them.

Bohdan Solomka, Medical Director at Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) said: “There are occasions when patients are discharged from secondary care services after all appropriate mental health interventions have been offered to aid the patient’s recovery.

“The decision to discharge a patient is fully planned and made with their agreement in discussion with their clinician.

“Primary care options continue to be available via a person’s GP or they can self-refer to mental health services via our Wellbeing service, if they feel they require further support.

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore has often spoken out about his concerns over police dealing with people with mental health issues.

He said: “This is yet another example which shows we have simply got to come up with a far better system where we all act together.

“This really reinforces the absolute urgency for all of us to work together to find a satisfactory solution because at the moment we are going round and round in circles.

“We can’t keep on going the way we have been. This case really rings the warning bells to me.”

Keywords: Tim Passmore UN Court NHS

Busy start to 2017 for Suffolk fire crews

07:46 Paul Geater
Suffolk fire crews had a busy start to 2017.

Fire crews from across Suffolk had a busy start to 2017 with 14 emergency calls during the first seven hours of the year.

Warning to Essex motorists after large rise in number of people killed on county’s roads

20 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
A120 crash (stock image)

Motorists in Essex are being urged to take care after police reported a 43% year-on-year rise in the number of people killed on the county’s roads in 2016.

Gallery: Exotic family holiday ideas for 2017 from Suffolk-based Stubborn Mule travel agency

08:00 Steve Russell
Liddy, Sam and Luke in Jordan

Who says you have to set your sights low when you have children and also want a holiday to remember?

Opinion: Ipswich Icons - Remembering a time when churches were full and more neeed to be built

08:00 John Norman
Holy Trinity from the south churchyard

We must have been a God-fearing lot back in the middle of the 19th Century; the churches were full, people queued outside and there was standing room only, writes John Norman, of The Ipswich Society.

Firefighters battle blaze near Wattisham Airfield

Saturday, December 31, 2016
Firefighters (stock image)

Fire crews were battling a blaze in the Suffolk countryside this evening for more than two hours.

Man rescued from river Blyth in Walberswick after trying to save family dog thanks Southwold RNLI crew

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Andrew Hirst
The rescue operation at the River Blyth in Walberswick on Boxing Day. Pic: Trevor Mayes.

A father-of-two involved in a dramatic Suffolk river rescue has spoken of the terrifying moment he plunged into the wintery waters to save a family pet – only to realise there was no way back to dry land.

Woman still in serious condition after Barton Mills crash as Norwich man bailed after drug driving arrest

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Reason
Police accident sign, stock image

A man from the Norwich area has been released on police bail following a collision on the A1065 in Suffolk on Friday.

Most read

Mick McCarthy knows some Ipswich Town fans are bored of him, but believes he can change the mood – just like he did at Wolves

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Busy start to 2017 for Suffolk fire crews

Suffolk fire crews had a busy start to 2017.

Ipswich Town reportedly close to signing strikers Danny Ward and Cauley Woodrow from Rotherham and Fulham

Rotherham striker Danny Ward (left)

Firefighters battle blaze near Wattisham Airfield

Firefighters (stock image)

Gallery: See how Ipswich saw in the New Year back in 1998 with our nostalgic gallery

Were you one of the lucky ones snapped in these pictures?

More than 20 burglaries in East Bergholt, Holbrook, Tattingstone, Shotley Gate, Bentley and Chelmondiston in two weeks

Police warning over shed and outbuilding burglaries

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town reportedly close to signing strikers Danny Ward and Cauley Woodrow from Rotherham and Fulham

Rotherham striker Danny Ward (left)

Man rescued from river Blyth in Walberswick after trying to save family dog thanks Southwold RNLI crew

The rescue operation at the River Blyth in Walberswick on Boxing Day. Pic: Trevor Mayes.

Reaction: Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy hails the impact of teen sub Andre Dozzell after 2-1 home win over Bristol City

Brett Pitman celebrates after giving Ipswich all three points against Bristol City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Corrie McKeague’s mother cannot fathom why Suffolk police will not search Bury St Edmunds buildings yards from Corrie’s last known location

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help search for her missing son.

Opinion: Ipswich Icons - Remembering a time when churches were full and more neeed to be built

Holy Trinity from the south churchyard

How much money can you save and can you consume less by living more thriftily in 2017?

Sheena Grant avoids shopping as a leisure activity in order to live more thriftily
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24