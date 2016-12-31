Mentally ill Bury St Edmunds woman who threatened to kill herself feels abandoned, court told

Ipswich Magistrates' Court.

A mentally ill woman who doused herself with petrol and threatened to set it alight feels abandoned by the mental health services, a court heard.

It was latest in a long line of incidents in which the woman – who the EADT has decided not to name due to her fragile mental health – has threatened to harm herself and potentially put others in danger.

Her issues are so complicated that District Judge Alexander Jacobs was left perplexed as to what to do with the 23-year-old when she appeared before the magistrates’ court in Ipswich.

The woman admitted assaulting a police officer who wrestled a lighter from her during the incident at her Bury St Edmunds flat on Tuesday.

She had previously been before the court two weeks earlier for a similar matter.

Judge Jacobs spent a considerable time trying to find an appropriate sentence which could offer her some help.

He had previously heard the woman has a borderline personality disorder and numerous convictions for being a public nuisance.

Eventually the judge felt he had no alternative but to give her a six-month community order with a rehabilitation requirement of up to 15 days, although this would not address her mental health issues.

Judge Jacobs told her: “I fully accept when you assaulted the police officer you were clearly not well. You are still not well in my judgment. Someone needs to help you.”

During the hearing Lyndon Davies, the woman’s solicitor, said his client had voluntarily taken up a place at the Milton Keynes treatment centre in the last few months.

However, she left by mutual consent due to her behaviour.

The court was told when she is under stress she “presses the self-destruct button”.

Mr Davies said: “She feels somewhat abandoned by the mental health services.

“They will say ‘we have done what we can - we have limited resources and it hasn’t worked’.”

After the hearing mental health professionals said they could not comment on specific cases, but help was always available if someone wanted to engage with them.

Bohdan Solomka, Medical Director at Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) said: “There are occasions when patients are discharged from secondary care services after all appropriate mental health interventions have been offered to aid the patient’s recovery.

“The decision to discharge a patient is fully planned and made with their agreement in discussion with their clinician.

“Primary care options continue to be available via a person’s GP or they can self-refer to mental health services via our Wellbeing service, if they feel they require further support.

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore has often spoken out about his concerns over police dealing with people with mental health issues.

He said: “This is yet another example which shows we have simply got to come up with a far better system where we all act together.

“This really reinforces the absolute urgency for all of us to work together to find a satisfactory solution because at the moment we are going round and round in circles.

“We can’t keep on going the way we have been. This case really rings the warning bells to me.”