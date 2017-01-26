Mentions for Chantry and the Buttermarket make it into Jack Whitehall’s Ipswich Regent Show

Jack Whitehall, playing Ipswich this week. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire PA

In the first of two sold out shows at the Ipswich Regent tonight, Jack Whitehall proved he’d done some research before his first visit to the town.

He’d not been on stage five minutes before giving Chantry a mention, not necessarily in the most positive of lights, but it was light-hearted enough so as not to cause too much offence to the locals among the crowd! He also said he had gone to the Buttermarket after arriving in Ipswich on Wednesday where he’d asked someone if there was a Pret A Manger and apparently was told they “didn’t speak French” - I’m still not sure if I believe that one though!

It’s no secret the comedian is quite possibly the most posh stand-up around, if anyone has seen A League of their Own there’s not many episodes where host James Corden and team captains Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Rednapp don’t ridicule the privately educated 28-year-old.

He attended Tower House School in, west London, where one of his classmates was the Twilight saga star Robert Pattinson - but he’s not bitter about losing out on the top roles in school plays (!) or having his one line cut from the Disney classic, Frozen - poor Gothi.

But clearly he can have a laugh at himself, alluding to buying brioche at Waitrose, flying first class and living the London life in Notting Hill, yet he is now the voice behind Asda adverts! He recognises the irony and pats his back pocket, Asda price style, right on cue. Pretty sure he wasn’t wearing George jeans though!

The At Large tour is his biggest yet and the show includes the kind of comedy I love, the hilarious analysis of real life situations - the conduct of men on stag dos compared to when they’re at the wedding with their significant other for example. There’s also the animated style Whitehall is becoming known for. He doesn’t take himself too seriously or make anything but fleeting comments on the extreme times in which we’re living, a breath of fresh air really.

Those attending night two have a great evening in store - enjoy!