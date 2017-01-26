Met Office issues yellow warning of ice and snow in Suffolk and Essex on Friday

Frosty weather in Ipswich.

Forecasters have warned that Suffolk and Essex face the possibility of difficult driving conditions on Friday as a yellow warning for ice was issued.

The Met Office’s warning is valid from 4am to 10am and has just been released.

“Icy patches are possible at first on Friday morning, which may lead to difficult driving conditions on untreated roads and slippery conditions on pavements,” the warning said.

“A narrow band of mainly light rain, sleet and some snow is expected to move north across south-eastern parts of England during Friday morning. Amounts of snow are likely to be trivial, but any rain falling onto already sub-zero surfaces could lead to ice developing in places, particularly on untreated roads and pavements.”

Winter driving advice for motorists from the RAC can be found at www.rac.co.uk/drive/advice/winter-driving

Other counties affected by the warning include Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Norfolk.

Check the EADT website for weather updates.