Michael returns to his college roots

Michael Mumford with Andrew Vernon Archant

A former land college student has come full circle and returned to the education sector after four decades in farming.

Michael Mumford, the new shepherd at Easton and Otley College, who has come back to the place where it all started.

Farm worker Michael Mumford, who was a student, and later an employee, at the former Chadacre agricultural college, has now joined Easton and Otley College as it expands its farming facilities.

After gaining a national certificate in agriculture at Chadacre, he went on to teach there for two years before taking a job on a farm in Raydon, near Hadleigh, working with ewes.

He later moved to Chelsworth, working with a high performing flock that he managed to expand from 200 to 1,200.

Now, however, he has moved on once more to take up the role of shepherd at Easton and Otley.

“So far it’s been good,” said Mr Mumford. “I’m finding my way a little bit, but I’m looking forward to invigorating the farm side of it. The will to invest and improve the facilities is definitely evident from a college point of view.

“From what I gather, a few years ago we only had five students on the year one programme and now we have 17 so this subject is growing. We definitely need more students in the profession so the early signs have been promising.”

Farm manager Andrew Vernon said: “Michael has a wealth of experience that he is looking to share.

“One of his missions is to help build the reputation and facilities on the farm.

“He is passionate about the role and is part of a major expansion plan that is taking place right now at both college campuses. We are delighted to have him as part of the team.”