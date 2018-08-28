Green light for second phase of big Stowmarket housing development

Work has been approved of phase 2 at Brooke Way Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Approval has been given for the next phase of a long-running 800-home development in Stowmarket to begin.

An 800-home scheme on the Chilton Leys estate has been underway for a number of years, with 215 homes in the first phase already approved.

At Mid Suffolk District Council’s development control committee on Wednesday, the next phase of work for 175 homes by Taylor Wimpey was given the green light.

Mark Chapman from the developers, said: “Phase one for 215 homes was approved in April 2015 and has been successfully under construction for several years.

“This is the second phase that has required extensive work to get to this point.

“With phase one nearing completion we are looking forward to developing this allocated site.”

The wider scheme also incorporates retail stores, a school and other employment use buildings.

Outline planning permission already exists for 600 of the homes – including the 175 at Wednesday’s meeting – with the committee approving the scale, layout, appearance and landscaping during this week’s meeting.

The latest phase had received just one objection, although there were concerns around when landscaping would be completed.

It is understood landscaping for the first phase is due to happen before Christmas.

Onehouse councillor John Matthissen also questioned why land for allotments was not purchased and whether the environmental concerns attached with energy bills had been considered with the designs of the homes.

Committee member Roy Barker said: “It’s nice to see the council, developers and community working together to go forward.”

A time line of when phases three and four will go before the committee has not yet been laid out, but will incorporate the remaining homes and the retail offering on the site.

A spokeswoman from Taylor Wimpey said: “We are delighted with Mid Suffolk District Council’s decision to approve our application for phase two of our Northfield View development, which will bring 175 much-needed homes to Stowmarket.

“We very much look forward to beginning work on site as soon as possible.”