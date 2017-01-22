Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

‘Middy’ set for a longer rail line despite villagers’ protest

17:31 22 January 2017

The Mid Suffolk Light Railway at Wetheringsett.

The Mid Suffolk Light Railway at Wetheringsett.

Proposals to extend one of Suffolk’s best-loved tourist attractions are set to get the go-ahead, despite opposition from community leaders.

2 Comments

Mid Suffolk Light Railway, known affectionately as The Middy, wants to extend its existing track eastwards with a single line by some 360m using the former trackbed and to construct Wilby Halt, a small platform where trains will terminate

However, Wetheringsett-cum-Brockford Parish Council is urging Mid Suffolk planners to refuse the application, having withdrawn its backing for the proposals after extra information came forward.

The parish council said it was concerned over the impact of the project on the nearest property, Potash Cottage, through noise, smoke and smut; interference with a public footpath.

It also believed Wilby Halt was too extensive and there was no need for it as it does not replace an existing structure.

A report to the district council’s planning committee – which is recommended to approve the railway project on Wednesday – said experts consulted did not believe the line extension would have an adverse impact on Potash Cottage.

Ian Ward, senior planning officer, said: “With regard to the public footpath which crosses the proposed extended line, it is understood that under the provisions of light railway legislation the operators are required to have the crossing manned at all times while trains are running .

“The Middy is a valued regional tourist facility which is identified as an opportunity for enhancement in the Babergh and Mid Suffolk Visitor Destination Plan Action Plan.

“This modest extension of the line will enable that enhanced offer.

“The proposed extension has been carefully considered with regard to the effect on neighbouring amenity and, from the original submission, the eastern end of the line has been moved away from Potash Cottage, the nearest residential property.”

2 comments

  • Let's hope the "experts consulted" know what they are on about as judging by decisions taken by MSDC previously this clearly isn't always the case!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    TREBOR60

    Sunday, January 22, 2017

  • This is good decision. The protestor is smelly nimby. All person love the steam rail train.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Abdul Hashmi

    Sunday, January 22, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Updated: Knife-wielding robber makes off with ‘couple of hundred pounds’ from Colchester McColl’s

25 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell and Matt Reason
McColl’'s in Colchester, where an armed robber attacked on Friday night.

A masked robber threatened a Colchester shopkeeper with a knife before making off with cash during an attack branded “disgraceful” by the town’s MP.

Teenager launches petition as community ‘devastated’ by sudden closure of Empire Skatepark in Colchester

34 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell
Empire Skatepark in Colchester.

A petition started by a teenager in protest against the sudden and unexpected closure of a Colchester skatepark has attracted more than 2,000 signatures.

Video: 140 people join public search for missing RAF medic Corrie McKeague in vast rural area surrounding Barton Mills

16:15 Matt Reason
Nicola Urquhart on a search for her son Corrie McKeague in woodland near Barton Mills.

Dogs, search and rescue teams and members of the public are combing a vast area of woodland, forest and farmland around Barton Mills today as the hunt for Corrie McKeague continues.

‘Middy’ set for a longer rail line despite villagers’ protest

17:31 Richard Cornwell
The Mid Suffolk Light Railway at Wetheringsett.

Proposals to extend one of Suffolk’s best-loved tourist attractions are set to get the go-ahead, despite opposition from community leaders.

Ed Sheeran reunited with his ‘best mate’ from Brandeston Hall on Graham Norton Show

15:34 Andrew Hirst
Ed Sheeran and his childhood friend James Mee on the Graham Norton Show. Credit: BBC

Ed Sheeran was reunited with his “best mate growing up” in Suffolk when he appeared on BBC’s Graham Norton Show.

Concerns for woman in Lawford

17:47 Andrew Hirst
Essex Police were called to reports of concerns over the welfare of a woman (stock image)

Concerns were raised about the welfare of a woman in north Essex this afternoon.

Brave woman fights off attacker during ‘rare and shocking’ incident in Colchester’s Serpentine Walk

15:35 Gemma Mitchell
The attack happened in Colchester.

A young woman bravely fought off an attacker as he attempted to drag her into a car as she walked home from a night out in Colchester.

Most read

Nurse speaks out as West Suffolk Hospital staff face 65% hike in parking charges

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Photograph: Simon Parker.

Reaction: Mick McCarthy wasn’t aware that owner Marcus Evans was in attendance to watch Ipswich Town lose 2-0 at Huddersfield

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday

Video: 140 people join public search for missing RAF medic Corrie McKeague in vast rural area surrounding Barton Mills

Nicola Urquhart on a search for her son Corrie McKeague in woodland near Barton Mills.

Opinion: Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill beats Paris, Vienna and the pyramids of Egypt

The frozen mere in front of the castle on the hill at Framlingham. Picture: Sophie Pope

Ed Sheeran reunited with his ‘best mate’ from Brandeston Hall on Graham Norton Show

Ed Sheeran and his childhood friend James Mee on the Graham Norton Show. Credit: BBC

Coldest temperatures recorded in Suffolk and Essex in four years at -8C - share your pictures

A frosty Kyson Point in Woodbridge taken by John Wright

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Reaction: Mick McCarthy wasn’t aware that owner Marcus Evans was in attendance to watch Ipswich Town lose 2-0 at Huddersfield

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday

Ipswich Town set to sign Toumani Diagouraga on loan from Leeds United, while ex-Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor on trial

Steven Taylor, pictured in action for Newcastle United

Nurse speaks out as West Suffolk Hospital staff face 65% hike in parking charges

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Photograph: Simon Parker.

Sheep farmers warn of ‘huge risk’ to sector

The National Sheep Association believes an immediate move away from the single market at the point of departure from the EU could be disastrous to UK sheep farmers.

Wealthy Suffolk and Essex landowners set to share in £500m EU subsidy Brexit boost

Shiekh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Emir of Dubai, who owns land for his racing and stud operations at Dalham Hall in Newmarket, is among those to benefit from bigger EU subsidy pay-outs. PIC MICHAEL HALL

Match report: Huddersfield Town 2 Ipswich Town 0 – A week to forget for the Blues

Isaiah Brown opens the scoring for Huddersfield just before half-time against Ipswich
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24