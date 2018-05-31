No more squawking from Miffy the African Grey Parrot in the Abbey Gardens

The aviary in the Abbey Gardens, in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: RUSSELL COOK Archant

Among the calm and serenity of the Abbey Gardens, in Bury St Edmunds, was the shrill sound and outbursts of Miffy the parrot.

From the confines of its aviary close to the gardeners’ office and yard it could often be heard calling out across the floral landscape with its often colourful language and tuneful squawks.

But that sound is no more.

For Miffy the parrot has gone off to a different paradise to utter her famous and sometimes infamous words.

She died a few weeks ago and will be sadly missed by those passing through, or even working, in the gardens.

A spokesperson for St Edmundsbury Borough Council said: “Unfortunately Miffy the African Grey Parrot passed away in the last few weeks.

“Miffy, who could say ‘Hello’ and other words, will be sadly missed as she was popular with staff and visitors in the Abbey Gardens.”