Milestone reached in Suffolk Wildlife Trust Broads nature reserve appeal

A view across part of the land targeted in the appeal Archant

Suffolk Wildlife Trust has reached a new milestone in its £1million appeal to create a watery, wildlife-filled and ‘internationally important’ land of wonder in East Anglia’s Broads – and is reinvigorating its plea for funds on a day of global significance for wetlands.

Sir David Attenborough , who is supporting the appeal Sir David Attenborough , who is supporting the appeal

The trust reveals today – World Wetlands Day – that it has raised more than one third of the £1million it needs to turn its Suffolk Broads vision into reality, and it is urging more people to support the ambitious project.

In the biggest scheme of its kind in its history, the wildlife charity aims to buy 384 additional acres flanking its existing 627-acre Carlton Marshes nature reserve near Lowestoft.

The appeal has the support of two of the UK’s most prominent nature conservationists. Sir David Attenborough, president emeritus of The Wildlife Trust which unites all 47 UK county wildlife charities, has hailed it as a “unique opportunity” to “rescue this precious corner of East Anglia and bring back wildlife in all its splendour.”

Acclaimed nature writer Simon Barnes, who lives in south Norfolk, has described the campaign as “a chance to buy the horizon”, such is the scale of the ambition to buy Peto’s Marsh and Share Marsh which adjoin the Suffolk charity’s Oulton Marshes and Carlton Marshes wildlife sites on the doorstep of Lowestoft.

Wildlife writer Simon Barnes, who is supprting the appeal. Photo: DAVID BEBBER Wildlife writer Simon Barnes, who is supprting the appeal. Photo: DAVID BEBBER

A total of £3million is required for the land purchase - with the £1million from the public appeal being tripled through financial arrangements relating to legacy gifts already received, Gift Aid and Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) support.

The Suffolk trust’s chief executive Julian Roughton said World Wetlands Day was a global event that gave an opportunity for people to “reflect on the value of wetlands and the crucial role they play in supporting international wildlife.”

It marked the adoption of the Convention on Wetlands of International Importance - the Ramsar Convention - which was signed in 1971 as an intergovernmental treaty that provides the framework for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources.

“Our vision to create 1,000 acres of wildness in the Broads is not just of local and national significance, it is internationally important,” said Mr Roughton.

Matt Gooch, Suffolk Wildlife Trust's Carlton Marshes manager Matt Gooch, Suffolk Wildlife Trust's Carlton Marshes manager

“The reserve is located on a major flyway and we know if we create a rich landscape of water, marsh and mud, birds passing over on their global journeys will find it.”

The potential for wildlife had been made clear by small-scale restoration work already carried out at Carlton Marshes, with an “extraordinary” range of birds attracted to new wetland features, including purple heron, black-tailed godwit, great white egret, avocet, spoonbill and glossy ibis.

Mr Roughton said: “So far more than 100 bird species have been spotted in the shallow pools created on one small marsh. It is thrilling to imagine the benefits for wildlife of creating wetland habitats like this across 20 times the area.”

As well as being important for wildlife, healthy wetlands were also vital for humans – helping to reduce the impact of flooding and aiding recovery. Yet worldwide, wetlands were in “alarming retreat” - at least 64% had disappeared since 1900, said Mr Roughton.

Black-tailed godwit is one of the species that will benefit from the new acquisition. Photo: University of East Anglia/PA Black-tailed godwit is one of the species that will benefit from the new acquisition. Photo: University of East Anglia/PA

The trust has currently raised more than one third of its target, with 2,200 people donating £335,239 to the appeal since it was launched in late October 2016.

The appeal began after the HLF approved the trust’s initial land purchase plans, together with proposals to improve the reserve for visitors and develop education activities.

HLF has awarded the trust a development grant of £246,300 to work on the detailed plans necessary to secure a full grant of £4million, which includes £3million for the land purchase, as well as improvements to educational facilities at Carlton Marshes. The trust’s appeal will go towards match-funding that grant.

The trust manages 50 free-to-visit nature reserves across the county, including a number of wetland sites such as Lackford Lakes, Redgrave and Lopham Fens, Trimley Marshes and Hen Reedbeds.

Spoonbills are tipped to become a frequent visitor - perhaps even a breeding species - on the enlarged nature reserve. Picture: Richard Brooks/rspb-images.com Spoonbills are tipped to become a frequent visitor - perhaps even a breeding species - on the enlarged nature reserve. Picture: Richard Brooks/rspb-images.com

For more information about the trust’s wetland sites, and to support the Broads appeal, visit www.suffolkwildlifetrust.org or phone the charity on 01473 890089.