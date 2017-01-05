Millions needed from developers to tackle Bury St Edmunds traffic

1,250 homes are planned Rougham Hill in Bury St Edmunds

More than £7million could be needed to tackle traffic pinch-points in Bury St Edmunds that will be under pressure due to extra housing, it has emerged.

Suffolk’s highways department is planning to address the cumulative impact of thousands of new homes on the town centre with a new fund developers would pay into.

A county council spokesman said the overall cost of the improvements package for the town centre had been estimated as £7,250,000.

St Edmundsbury Borough Council’s planning committee is due to decide on an outline planning application for 1,250 homes on land south-east of Bury, off Rougham Hill, called Abbots Vale on Thursday.

This is one of five key sites, which also includes about 1,000 homes at Marham Park - a Countryside Properties development north-west of the town - and Taylor Wimpey’s scheme of 500 properties on the edge of the Moreton Hall estate.

Trevor Beckwith, an independent councillor for Moreton Hall, said “there has got to be some radical thinking” to tackle the extra traffic.

“If people have a busy work life and social life, even shopping life, they cannot do it by public transport,” he said.

Mr Beckwith said he has called a meeting with highways officers about what measures would be put in place to make the developments “viable”.

Mark Ereira, a Green county councillor for Bury’s Tower division, said: “We haven’t got the capacity on the roads for the people who live here. There are no serious plans to deal with the amount of cars and traffic that will be put onto the roads of Bury St Edmunds.”

Luke Barber, senior development management engineer at Suffolk County Council, wrote about the fund in response to the outline planning application by Hopkins Homes Ltd and Pigeon (Bury East) Ltd for Abbots Vale.

Mr Barber said: “The traffic generated by all the strategic sites has an impact on Bury St Edmunds town centre.

“Some of the areas where this potential impact would occur are close to the other strategic sites, and the impact will be mitigated by the measures implemented by these strategic sites.

“There will be some junctions however where the impact of any one of the strategic sites is not enough to justify specific improvements. To address this issue, a Bury St Edmunds Town Wide Transportation fund has been created.”

The highways authority is seeking £1,404,464 from the Abbots Vale developer for improvements at the roundabout that links Compiegne Way and Out Northgate, as well as the Parkway and Cullum Road junction.

Improvements are also being sought to Risbygate Street, Westgate Street and Kings Road.

A travel plan is also being drawn up to encourage people to leave their cars at home.

Simon Bryan, development director of Hopkins Homes, said: “Following several years of extensive consultation with the local community and working with the borough council the development will also help to significantly improve and ease traffic problems in the area for the existing community and new residents.

“A significant new relief road will connect the Rougham Hill roundabout with Sicklesmere Road and other general improvements to roads and footpaths in the surrounding area will be completed to help improve traffic flow.”