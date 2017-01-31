Ministry of Defence pledges support for Corrie McKeague investigation as new search date is announced

The search for Corrie McKeague in the Suffolk countryside near Bury St Edmunds on December 17. Picture by Richard Marsham Richard Marsham - RMG Photography Tel - 07798 758711

The defence minister has spoken of the search for missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague in the House of Commons, saying military kit is available for police to use.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Corrie McKeague Corrie McKeague

Mike Penning said yesterday everyone in his department wanted the 23-year-old, who has been missing four months, to “come home safely”.

The airman vanished on a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds on September 24.

Mr Penning’s statement came as Corrie’s mother Nicola Urquhart announced a further public search for son, which will take place on Sunday, February 19.

“If you are able to help, please send me a private message with SEARCH in capitals at the start,” Mrs Urquhart wrote on the event invitation on Facebook. “If you are military, police, or previous experience please say this, along with you wish to help and a phone number and I will call you to go over what I am looking for.”

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague in shop windows throughout Bury St Edmunds town centre. Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague in shop windows throughout Bury St Edmunds town centre.

This is the third public search held to find Corrie after one took place on December 17 near RAF Honington and a second on January 22 near Barton Mills.

Yesterday, Labour MP and former paratrooper Dan Jarvis raised Mr McKeague’s plight in the Commons at defence questions.

The defence minister responded: “This is an ongoing police inquiry, but I think the whole House will want to pledge their thoughts to Corrie’s family and his loved ones, and his servicemen alongside him from the RAF regiment, which I had the honour of meeting at RAF Honington just after he went missing.

“I have on a daily basis made sure that every available military kit, personnel and surveillance equipment is available should the police request it.

“They have requested it on several occasions.”

He paid tribute to the work of Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill: “She has done absolutely diligent work in Bury St Edmunds to make sure the local community know what’s going on.

“We all want him to come home safely, and I’m sure the MoD will do everything we possibly can.”

The public search for Corrie on February 19 is for a maximum of 40 volunteers.