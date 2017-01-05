Partly Cloudy

Missed doctors’ appointments in north Essex cost NHS more than £1m a year

05 January, 2017 - 06:30
Missed GP appointments can directly lead to increased pressure on Colchester General Hospital's A&e department.

Missed GP appointments can directly lead to increased pressure on Colchester General Hospital's A&e department.

Missed GP appointments in north Essex cost the NHS more than £1million.

Richard Miller, practice manager at Great Bentley Surgery

Last week the EADT reported how some patients had been de-registered from their local doctor’s surgery after regularly missing appointments and failing to cancel them.

Now the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group (NEE CCG) has released figures showing the extent of the problem.

Between July 2015 and July 2016 7,355 hours of appointments were missed.

With each appointment lasting 10 minutes, and costing on average nationally £22, the cost of lost hours in north Essex was £970,860.

However, only 70% of surgeries responded to the NEE CCG survey, meaning the true figure is likely to be closer to £1.4m.

Richard Miller, practice manager at Great Bentley Surgery, said running GP appointments at capacity was one way of reducing pressure on A&E departments, along with directing people to self-care, use community pharmacists and the NHS 111 number.

“What is scary is over the Christmas period the amount of Do Not Attends (DNAs) actually gets worse, and that’s the time when the demand is needed,” he said.

“In the week before Christmas we had 26 DNAs, that’s nearly half of the whole month.

“This is a big problem, one we have been putting up with for years but we cannot for much longer.

“It’s not really about the money, we want the appointments – it’s about providing a better service for patients.

“It’s about people thinking about the impact of their actions. By taking up an appointment they are single-handedly preventing someone else from using it, and that person is then more likely to try A&E or a Minor Injuries Unit.

“If this big monetary figure makes people think about it, and remember to cancel an appointment, then great.”

A spokesman for the Colchester Hospital University Foundation NHS Trust said the hospital does see people at A&E because they cannot get a GP appointment in a reasonable time.

Dr Tom Nutt, chief executive of Healthwatch Essex, said: “It is remarkable to see just how many GP appointments are missed, although this shouldn’t detract from the fact many people still struggle to get to see their doctor.

“It is important the NHS works hard to continue to promote all the different ways people can access healthcare, matching provision with demand, so that those with GP appointments don’t abandon them for an overburdened A&E, or consider options such as pharmacies and NHS 111 before seeking to make an appointment in the first place.”

The study by the NEE CCG also found that woman made up 57% of missed appointments, with those in the 20-29 age bracket the worst offenders, while over-50s were most likely to skip appointments among men.

“It’s the same message for everybody,” added Mr Miller.

“But there is probably a misconception overall that it’s the younger generation missing appointments, but a significant amount are retired.”

