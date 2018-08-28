Heavy Rain

Police launch appeal to find missing 20-year-old from Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 06:47 30 October 2018 | UPDATED: 06:47 30 October 2018

Daniel Hare. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

An appeal has been luanched today for help to find a missing 20-year-old man from Felixstowe.

Daniel Hare was last seen in the Suffolk town at 4pm yesterday, Monday, October 29, and has links to both the Felixstowe and Ipswich areas.

Daniel is described as being 6ft tall with slim build and collar length brown hair. He is believed to be wearing a black waterproof jacket, grey jumper, jeans and dark trainers.

His family and officers from Suffolk police are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 408 of October 29.

Video: How freak accident changed my life – Mum-of-one thanks medics after horror fall

33 minutes ago Will Jefford
Bexx will have to wear her halo for 12 weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A young mother-of-one who suffered horrific injuries in a freak accident is speaking for the first time about the ordeal as she thanks her lifesavers.

Essex and Suffolk roads both affected by abnormal load on the move

06:20 Jake Foxford
Workers preparing Bourne Bridge for the passing abnormal load Picture: KATY SANDALLS

A wide load with police escort is set to cause tailbacks in Essex and Suffolk when it travels down the A12.

Ipswich Cornhill finally set to open after major restoration

28 minutes ago Paul Geater
Progress on the Cornhill as it nears completion Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Cornhill is set to open to the public by the end of this week following a £3.56 million restoration.

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

06:35 Russell Cook
Camilla Tarr. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Have you seen missing woman Camilla Tarr.

New stores set for former Dairy Crest site in Ipswich

05:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Plans to redevelop the former Dairy Crest site in Boss Hall, Ipswich have been announced Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Major plans to transform an empty former dairy plant in Ipswich into a new retail, leisure and commercial site have been revealed by developers.

Sixth incident on A14 in 12 hours leaves woman in critical condition

Yesterday, 22:47 Jake Foxford
The collision happened between Cambridge and Newmarket around 6.30pm on October 29. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital and had to be cut from her car after it collided with an HGV on the A14 near Newmarket.

