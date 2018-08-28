Police launch appeal to find missing 20-year-old from Felixstowe

Daniel Hare. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

An appeal has been luanched today for help to find a missing 20-year-old man from Felixstowe.

Daniel Hare was last seen in the Suffolk town at 4pm yesterday, Monday, October 29, and has links to both the Felixstowe and Ipswich areas.

Daniel is described as being 6ft tall with slim build and collar length brown hair. He is believed to be wearing a black waterproof jacket, grey jumper, jeans and dark trainers.

His family and officers from Suffolk police are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 408 of October 29.