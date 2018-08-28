‘Growing concern’ for confused 78-year-old lost in London

Police are growing increasingly concerned for 78-year-old James Carroll Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE Supplied by Essex Police

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for 78-year-old James Carroll, who is missing from Braintree.

Mr Carroll’s family last heard from him at about 11.45pm on Saturday night, October 20.

He called them from Euston station in central London, although he was very confused and thought he was in Liverpool Street station.

Mr Carroll has no connections in those areas and police believe he may still be in central London.

A spokesman said: “Please call us if you have any information relating to James which you think could help.”

Police said Mr Carroll often wears the clothing shown in a photo released following his disappearance, but that it was not known for sure if he was wearing the same clothes at the time.

Mr Carroll is 5ft 9in and of medium build. He has short grey hair and may be very confused.

Police have urged anyone who knows his whereabouts to call 101.