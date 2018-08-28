Missing Cockfield man Chaz Thacker found by police

A 26-year-old man from Cockfield who went missing for 10 days has been located in London.

Chaz Thacker had failed to return home after leaving on his off-road quad bike at around noon on Tuesday, October 16.

Following searches in the Bury St Edmunds area, police confirmed he had been found in London on Friday afternoon.

It comes after an emotional appeal from his mother, Marie, who said she was desperate to find her son.

Farmers, landowners, dog walkers, and horse riders around Cockfield, Lavenham, Thorpe Morieux and Felsham were urged to remain vigilant as searches were carried out in the area.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “Police can confirm that a 26-year-old missing man from Cockfield has been found.

“Chas Thacker was located in London this afternoon, Friday 26 October.

“Officers would like to thank the public and media for their assistance with this appeal.”